Presidential photographer Pete Souza cancels appearance at Decatur Book Festival

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at First Baptist Church of Decatur, located at 308 Clairemont Ave.

The festival was set to begin with a keynote address at First Baptist Church of Decatur by former White House photographer Pete Souza on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m., but that event has been canceled.

According to the event website, “THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED, AS PETE SOUZA HAS CONTRACTED COVID AND WILL NOT BE ABLE TO TRAVEL.”

The Book Festival did not immediately respond to an email seeking information about whether the event has been canceled.

The book festival will highlight selected authors, who have new fall publications, in 15 sessions presented in three categories – adult fiction, adult non-fiction, and children and youth, according to the festival’s website.

For more information about this year’s event, click here.

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

