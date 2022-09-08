Report: Agnes Scott VP of communications to lead YWCA

Share

Decatur, GA — The head of Agnes Scott’s communications department will become CEO of Atlanta’s YWCA next year, according to Saporta Report.

The story says Agnes Scott Vice President of Marketing and Communications Danita Knight will take over as CEO in January 2023.

“After a wide-ranging and thorough national search, led by Boardwalk Consulting [a national firm based in Atlanta], we have found an accomplished and experienced person to lead our organization,” YWCA Board Chair Jennifer Winn told Saporta. “Danita is well respected in the Atlanta community and will provide significant thought leadership. She will take YWCA of Greater Atlanta to greater heights as we confront so many issues that directly impact women and girls.”

Before joining Agnes Scott in 2017, Knight worked as a communications consultant, according to her LinkedIN profile. She also formerly worked as vice president of public affairs for the NCAA.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to serve as the next CEO of YWCA of Greater Atlanta,” Knight said in a press release. “I am coming to this organization with so much reverence for its 120 year history; and for the leadership, staff and volunteers who have worked so diligently over the decades to bring its mission ‘to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all’ to life. I look forward to working with the board, staff and community partners to further enhance the lives of women and their families in this community.”

