This Just In: The Good Times Roll In Dunwoody

Share

Special promotional content provided by Louisiana Bistreaux

Gumbo. Jambalaya. Crawfish Etouffee, Redfish Ponchartrain. All these great dishes and more – prepared the authentic way, exactly as you’d expect in New Orleans.

But you don’t have to spend over seven hours in your car traveling to The Big Easy for such classically prepared dishes.

In just a couple of weeks, great, flavorful dining can be found in Dunwoody at Louisiana Bistreaux. 237 Perimeter Parkway. From now on, every day is Fat Tuesday in Dunwoody, so don’t miss out on the good times rolling your way.

For a full menu and hours, click here.