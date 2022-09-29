Tucker Brewing owner calls DOL investigation ‘routine audit,’ says he wants to ‘move forward’

Share

By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — Ryan Chapman, owner of Tucker Brewing Company, has made his first public comments since the Department of Labor found the company illegally retaliated against employees who asked about their wages.

Chapman described the investigation as “a routine audit by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD).” He said the company disagrees that it broke the law when it fired the employees.

“Throughout the entire process, TBC cooperated with the WHD, providing information and access to employees for interviews,” Chapman said. “At the conclusion of the audit, the WHD alleged two former employees were terminated in violation of the law. TBC disagreed. However, TBC also believed that a prolonged dispute concerning the underlying reasons for terminating these former employees would not benefit anyone including the former employees. TBC decided to settle the claims.”

The Department of Labor described its inquiry as an “investigation” and not a “routine audit.”

Tucker Brewing Company is expected to pay $8,149 to two former employees who were fired after inquiring about their paychecks.

