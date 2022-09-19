West Ponce Music Stroll will be held on Sept. 24

West Ponce Music Stroll will be held on Sept. 24Art Linton Experience plays at the Mellow Mushroom during the West Ponce Music Stroll in Decatur on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Bands will be performing at local businesses this weekend during the West Ponce Music Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. along West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur.
Businesses will open up their patios and parking lots, transforming them into stages for a day full of live music and fun. In the evening, a large state outside The Marlay will host three bands to end the day. The event is free and family-friendly, according to the Decatur Makers website.
Proceeds benefit the all-ages non-profit maker space Decatur Makers.
The music stroll will begin with the second annual 5K and dog walk hosted by Fleet Feet Decatur. There will also be an artists market with local makers selling products, a showcase of chalk artists, and scheduled fitness and yoga classes throughout the morning put on by Clarity Fitness.
Here is the full schedule for the day:
5K RACE AND DOG WALK | 8 a.m.
Hosted by Fleet Feet
Join us in person or virtually for our 2nd Annual 5K race starting and ending on West Ponce. Runners, Walkers, Dogs & Strollers welcomed!
Huge thanks to our 5K Run sponsors:
– Hoka
– Corrective Chiropractic Decatur
– Kelly’s Market
– Atlanta Physical Therapy
– Active Ankle & Foot Care Specialist
– The Marlay House
– Clarity Fitness
– 3 Taverns
MUSIC | 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Performances and locations along W. Ponce de Leon Avenue throughout the day.
– 7:45am – 9:15am @ The Marlay House: DJ Quasimandisco
– 11:00am @ Coastal Green: Logan Daniels
– Noon @ Taqueria del Sol: Choloteca-DJ Superior
– 1:00 @ Dancing Goats: Matt Hobbs
– 2:00 @ FarmBurger: Connelly Crowe
– 3:00 @ Makers Market (Sharian Rugs): Susan Nease
– 4:00 @ Mellow Mushroom: Art Linton Experience
– 5:00 @ Cafe Lily: Best Kept Secret (Morgan Rowe)
Main Stage at the Marlay House | 3-9 pm
– 3:00pm: Stu’s Room
– 5:00pm: Blue Talk
– 7:00pm: John Boy & Surround Sound
FITNESS EVENTS | 7:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Hosted by Clarity Fitness, held outside of Fleet Feet, 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave.
5K Run warm-up | 7:45-8 a.m.
Yoga | 9:15-9:45 a.m.
Dance fitness | 10-10:30 a.m.
Strength and conditioning | 11-11:30 a.m.
CHALK WALK FUN | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hosted by the Georgia Chalk Artists Guild
Receive your own competition square and chalk bag with chalk and other supplies when you register OR join the FREE community mural.
Register here: https://forms.gle/
R8TvwqF8T2gGxMaKA
Professional Chalk Artists | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Creating 7 x 7 ft. images throughout the event
Amateur Chalk Competition
Pre-registered artists drawing chalk pieces within sidewalk squares approximately 5 x 5 ft. in size. Judging begins by 3 pm and awards announced at 4 pm.
Community chalk walk
Curated imagery to be rendered by walk-up artists. Images will vary in size from 2 x 2 ft., large format words, and up to 4 x 4 ft. in size.
MAKERS MARKET | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hosted by Decatur Makers and located in front of Sharian Rugs, the Makers Market will spotlight many incredible artists:
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.