West Ponce Music Stroll will be held on Sept. 24

Decatur, GA — Bands will be performing at local businesses this weekend during the West Ponce Music Stroll on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. along West Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur.

Businesses will open up their patios and parking lots, transforming them into stages for a day full of live music and fun. In the evening, a large state outside The Marlay will host three bands to end the day. The event is free and family-friendly, according to the Decatur Makers website.

Proceeds benefit the all-ages non-profit maker space Decatur Makers.

The music stroll will begin with the second annual 5K and dog walk hosted by Fleet Feet Decatur. There will also be an artists market with local makers selling products, a showcase of chalk artists, and scheduled fitness and yoga classes throughout the morning put on by Clarity Fitness.

Here is the full schedule for the day: