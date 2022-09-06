What’s happening this week: 9/11 day of remembrance, used book sale, strategic planning session

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a 9/11 Day of Remembrance in Avondale Estates, a used book sale in Decatur, and a CSD strategic planning session at Beacon Hill Middle School. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story

“Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is a series of paintings by Atlanta artist Charmaine Minniefield. She was inspired by her time in Gambia, West Africa searching for her grandmother’s ancestral lines. The work explores indigenous pigments like indigo, crushed oyster shells and mahogany bark as evidence of cultural preservation through time and across the Midde Passage. “Indigo Prayers: A Creation Story” is being presented in conjunction with Minniefield’s Praise Houses, which recreate the small, single-room structures in which enslaved people gathered to worship. The exhibition is on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum until Sept. 11.

“Collective Strength” Exhibition

The “Collective Strength” exhibition showcases work from professional artists in the Paint Love community, as well as youth pieces from featured programs. Youth artwork was created during Paint Love’s 2022 inaugural summer camp at Legacy Park, as well as during Camp Peace, New American Pathways and residencies at Talley Street and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary schools in partnership with Zara’s Fund through the Decatur Education Foundation. Participating professional artists are offering a portion of their sales to benefit Paint Love’s programming. Videos of students contemplating ‘why art matters’ and ‘how we can make our community a better place’ will play during the exhibition, sharing their insight and inspiration. The exhibition will run through Sept. 11 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery, 113 Clairemont Ave.

AntiquiTEA at the Carlos Museum

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Carlos Museum will hold an AntiquiTEA lecture from 4-5 p.m. Enjoy afternoon tea and scones as Eric Varner, associate professor of Art History and Classics – a specialist in Roman portraiture – discusses a recarved rock crystal gem in the exhibition Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones that depicts the Roman emperors Septimius Severus and Caracalla with Victory before an altar. Participants may attend in-person, or register to join the lecture via Zoom.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 5-8 p.m. and will be held each Tuesday in September. Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites. The area’s best food trucks will be offering up delicious fare, and Legacy Park has plenty of space for you to spread out and relax while you enjoy a tasty bite with your pod. There is lots of space for the kids to run around and the Decatur community to come together, all while remaining socially distant.

CSD Strategic Plan Community Session

City Schools of Decatur is hosting a strategic plan community session on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W College Ave. This meeting is open to all staff, students, parents, and community partners. This session will be the primary input gathering meeting for stakeholders to share their vision of what CSD can become in the next five years.

Lights, Windows, Action! With Georgia Audubon and Wild Cumberland

Wild Cumberland is hosting a free virtual program with Georgia Audubon to help educate on how to make your home safer for birds. Join the event on Zoom to hear discussions on collision threats for migrating birds on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.

Eden’s Everdark: Karen Strong in conversation with Mark Oshiro

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Brave and Kind Books will host author Karen Strong in conversation with Mark Oshiro from 7-9 p.m. at Brave and Kind Books, 722 West College Avenue. Celebrate the release of Karen Strong’s new adventurous middle grade fantasy “Eden’s Everdark” by joining Brave and Kind Books for a PJ party with Strong and Mark Oshiro.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores how the world is transformed through literature and art, and the driving force behind transformation visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Candlelight Concerts

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multisensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Atlanta. Get your tickets now to discover the greatest music from Sci-Fi and Fantasy ft. John Williams and Hans Zimmer at The Chapel on Sycamore under the gentle glow of candlelight. This event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Chapel on Sycamore, 318 Sycamore Street.

A Night of Unity with Refugee Women

The Atlanta Women’s Club is hosting a night of unity with refugee women on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Wimbish House, 1150 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta. The annual fundraiser benefits Refugee Women’s Network, Georgia’s only organization with a mission to support women survivors of war, conflict, and displacement in overcoming cultural and systemic barriers to achieving healthy, self-sufficient, and fulfilling lives. Enjoy dancing, food from our clients that are trained to be caterers, music, unique gifts to purchase at the bazaar, silent auction, etc.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in September from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite, 319 W. Hill Street in Decatur. On Sept. 8 Trio Jockamo with Will Scruggs will perform.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Decatur Library Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Decatur Library is holding a used book sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will take place on the ground floor of the library located at 215 Sycamore Street in Decatur. Shoppers can browse fiction and mystery titles for all ages as well as a variety of non-fiction categories, including history, sports, self-help and cooking, all at reasonable prices. Masks are required, and shoppers are asked to bring their own bags. Payment can be made with cash or checks.

9th Annual Tell-Me-A-Story Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the city of Clarkston will host its 9th annual Tell-Me-A-Story Festival at the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center from 1-5 p.m. The festival will feature storytellers, children’s activities and games, free children’s books and tote bags, childcare and community resources and international food. There will also be festival guides who speak Somali, French, Arabic, English, Swahili, Pashto, Dari, Chin and more.

Scavenger Hunt – TREX by Christyne Morrell

To celebrate the launch of TREX, Little Shop of Stories and local author Christyne Morrell are hosting a one-of-a-kind scavenger hunt on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3-5 p.m. at Little Shop of Stories. Answer trivia questions and collect clues to win. All participants will receive a prize package, and the top three finishers will win Little Shop gift cards.

Avondale Estates 9/11 Remembrance

The City of Avondale Estates will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Dewey C. Brown Plaza. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include a ringing of the bell at 8:45 a.m. to mark the time the first tower was hit. On this day, join the city in honoring those who were impacted by this tragedy 21 years ago and mourn fallen heroes. The ceremony will end at 9 a.m.

DeKalb County 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony

DeKalb County Fire Rescue and Police are hosting a 9/11 memorial remembrance ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:46 a.m. at the DeKalb County Public Safety Complex on West Exchange Place in Tucker. The event will feature the placing of the wreath by the Garden Club and the lowering of the American flag.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta will hold its first family concert of the 30th anniversary season on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. at Fernbank Museum, 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta. “Dinosaurs & other Musical Creatures” features “T-Rex”, “Raptors”, and “Sauropods” played in front of the dinosaurs by French hornists Brice Andrus and Sue Welty – and pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom romp through “Carnival of the Animals” with Lois Reitzes, the Voice of Classical Music in Atlanta, narrating. The performance is free with museum entrance.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The DeKalb County Planning Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The City Schools of Decatur Strategic Plan Community will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 6:30-8 p.m at Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W. College Avenue.

The Clarkston City Council will meet for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street and over Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Association will meet on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

