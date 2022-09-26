What’s happening this week: book festival, 5K run, author discussion

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the AJC Decatur Book Festival, a Placita Latina 5K run hosted by Kelly’s Market and Fleet Feet, and a discussion and signing with writer David Crownson at Challenges Games and Comics. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Swaptember 2022

SWAPtember is back! Swap the savings during the annual SWAPtember event at 22 metro Atlanta attractions. Show your DeKalb History Center membership card when you visit these participating Atlanta attractions between Sept. 1-30, 2022 and receive $10 off a membership purchase. Or show your membership card from one of the participating attractions at DeKalb History Center and get $10 off your DeKalb History Center membership. Some attractions are also offering additional discounts on general admission during the month-long savings event.

For more information, click here.

“Celebrating Our Collective Culture” Exhibition

A celebration of Latinx culture in its distinct and diverse collectivity, the second annual Placita Latina exhibition will be hosted in the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery until Oct. 14. The gallery is free and open to the public daily between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join us for a closing reception on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Commemorate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month with Latinx food and music, plus a small mercado with Hispanic/Latinx visual artists.

For more information, click here.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How is the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until October 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Katherine Applegate – Odder

The author of “Willodeen, The One and Only Ivan,” and the Endling Trilogy, Katherine Applegate, is visiting Little Shop of Stories to talk about her new book, “Odder.” Join Little Shop of Stories in the auditorium at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street, on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. for this fun event. Masks will be required throughout the entirety of this event. While admission to this event is free, attendees must purchase a book from Little Shop of Stories to gain admission to the signing line. When registering, there will be an option to pre-order a copy of “Odder.” When registering for this event, please reserve a ticket for each member in your party to ensure seating for all.

For more information, click here.

Kelly’s Market X Fleet Feet Tuesday Morning Run Series in Celebration of Placita Latina

Join Fleet Feet at Kelly’s Market for part of their Placita Latina Tuesday morning run series on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6:30-8 a.m. Placita Latina is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and runs from Sept 15 to Oct 15. Kelly’s Market will be providing free coffee and will have a breakfast menu that includes Mexican-ish El Burrito and El Don (jalapeño egg with chorizo). Upon arrival, please find the Fleet Feet table in front of Kelly’s Market. Please sign in, acknowledge the waiver, and grab a map. A key box will be available. Water will be available, but not on the course, so please plan accordingly. Fleet Feet is offering a 5K route for this series. Parking is available behind the market and along E Howard Ave.

For more information, click here.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays will be held at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m. Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites. The area’s best food trucks will be offering up delicious fare, and Legacy Park in Decatur has plenty of space to spread out and relax while enjoying food. There is lots of space for the kids to run around and the Decatur community to come together, all while remaining socially distant.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

Take a tour on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. and explore the dynamic floor plans, house types and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems and hidden treasures spanning 1830 to 1965. Designed for history lovers and architecture buffs alike, each stop will be followed up by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history. Stops will include residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The tour is outdoors with a total walking distance of about one mile, and lasts about an hour and a half. Meet in the Historic DeKalb Courthouse lobby for the start of the tour. Tour is rain or shine unless there is severe inclement weather. Participants can choose a different tour date if they wish to reschedule.

For more information, click here.

Business Webinar: Ready, Set & Grow Your Business with SCORE Mentoring

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m., join SCORE Atlanta and the city of Clarkston for a free webinar on growing a business. Key topics covered will be financial literacy, grant proposals and government contracting. Speakers include SCORE Atlanta Vice Chair Bill Hampton, Sileta Bell of the Bell Consultants and SCORE Atlanta Chair Ebony Francis. Special guests will include appearances from the Small Business Administration and the Community Navigators. Registration for this event is required.

For more information, click here.

Aislinn Brophy with Julian Winters – How to Succeed in Witchcraft

Aislinn Brophy and Julian Winters are coming to Little Shop of Stories, 133 E. Court Square, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., to talk all about Brophy’s new book, “How to Succeed in Witchcraft.” The evening will be filled with thoughtful conversation, pointy hats, witches brew punch and of course fabulous books. This event is free, however, guests still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in their group (ex: a family of four needs four tickets). Pre-order a copy of “How to Succeed in Witchcraft” for $18.99. Attendees must purchase a book to enter the signing line.

For more information, click here.

Tea Party on the Lawn

Bring a blanket, a cup, and a plate, and join the Decatur Farmers Market on the lawn of the First Baptist Church of Decatur on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. Taste locally grown teas, hand-made cookies, and other treats. Andrea Blanton from Food Earth Birth will talk about the properties of herbs and how they can benefit you in the coming change of seasons, and three will be live music from Serson.

For more information, click here.

Workshop for Teachers: Gems and Geology at the Carlos Museum

Roman author Pliny the Elder considered mineral crystals – with their stunning array of colors, transparency and brilliance – to be the finest example of Nature’s wondrous creativity. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., join Professor of Environmental Studies Emeritus Dr. William Size as he leads teachers on a geological journey through the Carlos Museum exploring rocks, stones, and minerals deemed precious by cultures of the ancient world and carved by artists with great skill. Educators will be inspired to create their own inquiry-driven interdisciplinary curriculum as they consider the geological processes, geographical sources, materiality, cultural context, and imagery. The fee is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Space is limited, and registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Candlelight Concert

Candlelight Concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations never seen before in Atlanta. Get your tickets now to discover the greatest music from Sci-Fi and Fantasy ft. John Williams and Hans Zimmer at the Chapel on Sycamore under the gentle glow of candlelight. This month’s concert will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in September from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite, 319 W. Hill Street in Decatur. On Sept. 29, Bonaventure Quartet with Amy Pike will perform.

For more information, click here.

2022 Lillian Smith Book Awards

Join the Georgia Center for the Book at DeKalb County Public Library for the 2022 Lillian Smith Book Awards Ceremony, which will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The Lillian Smith Book Awards are sponsored by the Southern Regional Council, University of Georgia Libraries, DeKalb County Public Library/The Georgia Center for the Book, and Piedmont College. This virtual event is free and open to the public, but you must register on Eventbrite to receive the link to the Zoom webinar.

For more information, click here.

AJC Decatur Book Festival

The 2022 Decatur Book Festival will kick off at the First Baptist Church of Decatur with an evening keynote on Friday, Sept. 30 and continue Saturday, Oct. 1 with 15 author sessions presented in three tracks: adult fiction, adult non-fiction, and children and youth. This year’s festival will highlight selected authors with new fall publications.

For more information, click here.

Free Friday Night Movie Under the Stars at the Point

Join the Point for classic movies under the stars. Feel like a star and enjoy special VIP premier seating when you spend $25 or more at any restaurant or retailer at the Point. VIP guests will receive popcorn, candy and a beverage.Free public seating is also available, so bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy some of your favorite movie classics. On Friday, Sept. 30, the free movie will be “Singin’ In the Rain.”

For more information, click here.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

David Crownson Signing at Challenges Games and Comics

Born and raised in the exotic town of Frenchtown, New Jersey, David Crownson grew up with a passion for storytelling which started with comics and film. This has served him as an actor and writer. He is the writer/creator of “Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer,” published by his company Kingwood Comics. This best-selling comic is soon to become a Disney television series produced by Prentice Penny. Join Crownson for a panel and signing at Challenges Games and Comics, 2050 Lawrenceville Highway #A-18, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ARCE Lecture with Betsy Bryan

On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 4-5 p.m., in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, the American Research Center in Egypt, ARCE Atlanta, and the Carlos Museum present an evening with Betsy Bryan, the Alexander Badawy Professor Emerita of Egyptian Art and Archaeology at Johns Hopkins University. Bryan’s talk, “Thebes from Amenhotep III to Tutankhamun: Altered, Abandoned, Mutilated, and Rejuvenated,” will explore the ways in which the city of Thebes, the home of national god Amun-Re, was transformed during the 50 years between the reign of Amenhotep III and that of Tutankhamun (ca. 1375-1325 BCE). She will focus on Amenhotep III’s development of a newly conceived Thebes of Amun; the origins and rise of Amenhotep IV’s god, Aten; the proscription of Amun and his divine family during Akhenaten’s reign; and then the return of Amun’s cult and the king’s patronage under the post-Amarna kings through the reign of Tutankhamun. Registration is required for this event.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Saturday, Oct 1, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with a camera – Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Sunday FUNday

Though the term “wearable art” only came into fashion in the 1960s, human beings have been producing wearable art for centuries. On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1-4 p.m., families are invited to come check out some of the wearable art in the Carlos galleries, from the masquerades in the African Gallery to tye-dyed shirts on Nasca ceramic figures and dule molas in the Art of the Americas galleries, then create your own work of wearable art from a variety of materials. This drop-in program is free and open to the public and includes admission to galleries. Sunday FUNDays at the Carlos Museum are made possible through the generous financial support of the Thalia N. Carlos Memorial Endowment, the David R. and Margaret C. Clare Foundation, and The Point.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 4:45 p.m. for a work session and 7:30 p.m. for a regular meeting in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street, and over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The City Schools of Decatur Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Wilson Center, 125 Electric Ave.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7:00 p.m. over Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m.

The Legacy Decatur bord meets on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive.

The Decatur City Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore Street.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.