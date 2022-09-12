What’s happening this week: Kirkwood wine stroll, superintendent search session, Emerson concert series

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Kirkwood’s annual Wine Stroll, a community session for City Schools of Decatur’s superintendent search, and the first in a series of concerts hosted by the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Swaptember 2022

SWAPtember is back! Swap the savings during the annual SWAPtember event at 22 metro Atlanta attractions. Show your DeKalb History Center membership card when you visit these participating Atlanta attractions between Sept. 1-30 and receive $10 off a membership purchase. Or show your membership card from one of the participating attractions at DeKalb History Center and get $10 off your DeKalb History Center membership. Some attractions are also offering additional discounts on general admission during the month-long savings event.

For more information, click here.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How is the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is FREE to the public.

For more information, click here.

Carlos Reads Gemstones in the Context of Roman Wealth and Luxury

On Monday, Sept. 12, from 7:30-9 p.m., join Jonathan Master, associate professor of Classics, will lead readers through two evenings (Sept. 12 and 19) of discussion around a series of short texts that situate gems within the broader Roman discourse of wealth and luxury. Readers will begin with Pliny the Elder’s “Natural History 37″, exploring how it functions within the framework of a multivolume, all-encompassing encyclopedia of nature. Then, two short literary reflections on the corrosive effects of Rome’s tremendous wealth – Horace, Odes 2.15 and 2.16, and Sallust, War with Catiline 1-13. To keep in mind the human cost of gems, participants will read a selection of historical and legal sources on the brutal experience of the miners themselves. Lastly, “The Brothers”, a comedy written by 2nd century BCE dramatist Terence, in which two fathers have diametrically opposed parenting philosophies for their sons, a commentary on the explosive growth in Roman power and wealth in the aftermath of Rome’s eastern expansion. Space for this event is limited and registration is required. The fee is $40 for Carlos Museum members, and $60 for nonmembers.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-8 p.m. and will be held each Tuesday in September. Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites. Food trucks will be offering up delicious fare, and Legacy Park has plenty of space for you to spread out and relax while you enjoy a tasty bite with your pod. There is lots of space for the kids to run around and the Decatur community to come together, all while remaining socially distant.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

For more information, click here.

Workshop for Teachers: Understanding Ornaments in the Classical World

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m., join Curator of Greek and Roman Art, Dr. Ruth Allen for a private, behind-the-scenes tour of “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones.” The exhibition draws from the museum’s collection of Greek and Roman gems, the majority of which have never been displayed publicly. Carved from semi-precious stones with miniature images of various gods, emperors, and characters from myth, engraved gems were used as signets, amulets, and personal ornaments, acting as both emblem and signature to adorn, protect, and promote the identity of the wearer. After the tour, in an activity easily adaptable for classrooms, educators will create their own “gems” for jewelry and talismans inspired by the precious stones of Ancient Greece and Rome. This event is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Space is limited, and registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

City Schools of Decatur Superindent Search Community Conversation

The City Schools of Decatur School Board is hosting a superintendent search community conversation on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Decatur High School cafeteria. The community is invited to engage in a facilitated conversation to share feedback for consideration as the Board prepares to develop the leadership profile for the Superintendent position. The Board is excited to offer two in-person opportunities for the community to engage and share their thoughts. A survey will be available for those unable to participate in one of the in-person events. The school district is asking for anyone wishing to attend one of the in-person sessions to please register for the event. Registering ahead of time will help CSD better plan the events and breakout sessions.

For more information, click here.

City Schools of Decatur Parent Literacy Event

The Teaching and Learning Department at City Schools of Decatur is hosting a parent-focused literacy event on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. The session will focus on comprehensive literacy for turbulent times – the power behind a knowledge building curricula

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

City Schools of Decatur Special Education Parent Engagement Meeting

William Thomas, youth and diversity supervisor for disAbility Link, will give an overview of the services and supports offered through the Empowering Youth program for youths ages 14-29. disAbility Link provides but is not limited to employment support, self-advocacy, social activities, and peer support. The parent engagement meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Caddo Ceramic Traditions and Trajectories

On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., join the Carlos Museum for a lecture on ceramics. From 800 AD to the 1700s, Caddo tribal pottery was prized across the American Southwest and traded as far as France and Spain. The tradition was almost lost when the last Caddo potter, a matriarch of the tribe, stopped making pottery in 1908. In a lecture titled “Caddo Ceramic Traditions and Trajectories,” Chase Kahwinhut Earles, discusses his decades-long effort to help revive, master, and honor ancestral Caddo pottery traditions in order to establish a path forward as a contemporary artist and develop a modern narrative. Earles’s work has won many awards at Indian art markets and has been exhibited and collected by the Dallas Museum of Art, the Gilcrease Museum, the Spiro Mound Archaeological Center, the Carlos Museum and many more. This program has been developed in collaboration with the Atlanta Beltline’s Art on the Beltline project. It is possible to attend this event via Zoom. Earles will also hold a Ceramic Workshop for Adults on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. This free music series takes place on Thursdays in September, 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite. On Sept. 15, the Hibbard Wright Project with Mace Hibbard, Trey Wright, Marc Miller and Justin Chesarek will perform.

For more information, click here.

Bikes & Brews

Join Decatur Active Living for monthly Bikes & Brews for a slow paced, six mile ride around Decatur, ending at a local brewery. This month’s event will be hosted on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center.

For more information, click here.

Kirkwood Wine Stroll 2022

Join Kirkwood for their 16th Annual fundraising event on Friday, Sept. 16, from 7-10 p.m. featuring over 50 pouring stations made up of local businesses, three stages of live entertainment, DJs and food bites by local restaurants.

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Fernbank Forestry Day

Presented in partnership with the Georgia Forestry Foundation, climb into the world of working forests at Fernbank Museum on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You interact with forests every single day, whether you realize it or not. Come find out how at Fernbank’s Forestry Day, where the museum will provide hands-on activities exploring how working forests can be a natural solution to great climate challenges.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Walk with a Doc Event

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., the city of Clarkston will hold a Walk with a Doc Event beginning at the Clarkston First Baptist Church, located at 3999 Church Street. The event will include a mini-presentation by sponsor Ethne Health on “The importance of sleep for your health,” followed by a 45 minute community walk at your own pace. Everyone is welcome! This event will be postponed in case of rain.

For more information, click here.

Three Taverns Art Market

Join Sudnat Studios at Three Taverns Brewery in Decatur for a fun Art Pop Up Market on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. There will be over 15 local artists to shop from, food vendors on site with cold beer and Slushees.

For more information, click here.

Mulberry Fields Gone Wylde

Save the date for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Wylde Center, 1301 Iverson Street NE, when the Decatur neighborhood comes out for an annual celebration called Mulberry Fields Gone Wylde. Show support by joining the host committee or becoming a business sponsor. Last year, 50 families became members of the host committee and Friends of Mulberry Fields would love to see that number increase to 100. There will be an array of fun tables for kids to explore, featuring an appearance from children’s author Gina Gallois with her newly published book, an activity from the Wylde Center Education team, as well as face painting fun. Tickets are $15 for Wylde Center members and $25 for non-members. Children ages 15 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees may bring their own beverages and food to the event. Food, drinks, and desserts including s’more packets will be available for purchase during the event. Live music will be provided by Atlanta-based jam-band, Webster.

For more information, click here.

ARCE GA Lecture with Brown University’s Laurel Bestock

Join the Carlos Museum on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4-5 p.m. for a special event via Zoom. The relations between ancient Egypt and its southern neighbors were complex. During the Middle Kingdom, several fortresses including the monumental fortress at Uronarti were built along the Nile in Egypt’s southern frontier region. In 2012, the Uronarti Regional Archaeology Project (URAP) was formed by Laurel Bestock and her colleague Christian Knoblauch to investigate Uronarti. The project, which is ongoing, focuses on colonial relations and the lived experience of ancient people on Uronarti and in the surrounding region. In a lecture titled “Excavating the Ancient Egyptian Fortress at Uronarti,” Bestock will discuss the discoveries of the project, including an extramural settlement contemporary with the fortress, and extensive remodeling within the fortress. This lecture is co-sponsored by the Georgia Chapter of the American Research Center in Egypt and the Carlos Museum.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Salsa on the Square

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Decatur with Salsa on the Square on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.. There will be a live salsa band performance and dance instruction free for all. At 8 p.m., there will be a transition to the “After Party,” where DJ La Superior of La Choloteca will electrify the audience with a Latin-inspired dance mix. This is a “party with a mission” to create an inclusive space for all identities who want to jam out to Latin tracks. Authentic Hispanic food, drink, and merchandise vendors will be out on the square, too.

For more information, click here.

Emerson Series Concerts

The Emory Chamber Music Society’s first Emerson Series Concert of the season on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. in beautiful Emerson Hall at the Schwartz Center celebrates their 30th anniversary with a program showcasing the endless variety of Chamber Music. Julie Coucheron and William Ransom will play Brahms for two pianos; and the Vega Quartet will perform Ravel’s magical Quartet, joined by violinists Helen Kim and Jun-Ching Lin, violist Zhenwei Shi, and cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi for performances of Barber’s gorgeous Adagio and Mendelssohn’s glorious Octet. This event is free of charge, with no registration or tickets required. There is free parking right next to the Schwartz Center in the Fishburne deck.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Twain’s World, Lager Time, Oktoberfest

Come celebrate Oktoberfest at Twain’s on Sunday, Sept. 18, beginning at noon. Featuring German delights from the kitchen and the glorious elixir that is Oktoberfest Lager, one of Twain’s most coveted beers.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Colin Meloy – The Stars Did Wander Darkling

The frontman of the Decemberists and author of the Wildwood series Colin Meloy is coming to Decatur to discuss his new book, “The Stars Did Wander Darkling”. Join Little Shop of Stories in the Nave at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday, Sept. 18th at 3 p.m. to watch Colin discuss his new book with Josh Jackson, from PASTE magazine. Attendees will have the chance to meet Colin, and get your book signed, as well. Visit Little Shop’s Eventbrite to purchase a book and reserve a seat. Please note: masks will be required throughout the entirety of this event.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in-person at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7:20 p.m. in-person at Decatur City Hall, 509 North McDonough Street.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and over Zoom

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in person at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

The Tucker Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. in-person at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

