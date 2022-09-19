What’s happening this week: Olmstead Park gala, music stroll, fairy garden

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a gala supporting Olmsted Park at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, the West Ponce Music Stroll, and Woodlands Garden’s annual fairy garden. A few local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Swaptember 2022

SWAPtember is back! Swap the savings during the annual SWAPtember event at 22 metro Atlanta attractions. Show your DeKalb History Center membership card when you visit these participating Atlanta attractions between Sept. 1-30, 2022 and receive $10 off a membership purchase. Or show your membership card from one of the participating attractions at DeKalb History Center and get $10 off your DeKalb History Center membership. Some attractions are also offering additional discounts on general admission during the month-long savings event.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How is the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until October 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

“Celebrating Our Collective Culture” Exhibition

A celebration of Latinx culture in its distinct and diverse collectivity, the second annual Placita Latina exhibition will be hosted in the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery Sept. 19 to Oct. 14. The gallery is free and open to the public daily between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join us for a closing reception on Oct, 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Commemorate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month with Latinx food and music, plus a small mercado with Hispanic/Latinx visual artists.

Truckin’ Tuesdays

Truckin’ Tuesdays return to Legacy Park on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. and will be held each Tuesday in September. Gather your friends, family, blankets, chairs, and most importantly, appetites. The area’s best food trucks will be offering up delicious fare, and Legacy Park has plenty of space for you to spread out and relax while you enjoy a tasty bite with your pod. There is lots of space for the kids to run around and the Decatur community to come together, all while remaining socially distant.

Brick Store Craft Malt Showcase

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Brick Store Pub in Decatur will host a showcase of craft malt featuring a tap takeover of 14 beers brewed with malt from Riverbend Malt House. Craft breweries across the Southeast have united to build this one-of-a-kind tap list that includes a wide array of beer styles made with Riverbend 6 and 2-Row barley varieties, wheat, rye, and corn malt in their grain bills. Also of note at this event will be a presentation that covers a behind-the-scenes look at recent research and development projects at the malt house by Riverbend Malt House Co-Founder Brent Manning. This will include a demonstration of several new products. This talk will take place at 3:30 p.m., while taps will start flowing at 6 p.m.

Leila Ross Wilburn and the MAK Historic District Walking Tour

The DeKalb History Center will hold an historic walking tour of the architectural designs of Leila Ross Wilburn, the second registered female architect in Georgia. Ross Wilburn created hundreds of house plans, institutional buildings and residences. Her designs are featured all over Atlanta and Decatur, with the epicenter being the MAK neighborhood. The tour will focus on the MAK district, which features several of Ross Wilburn’s early home designs, and will also discuss her designs in detail, what makes them unique, Wilburn as a female architect, what that meant and how it influenced her design choices. The tour will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.

Mark Oshiro launches new book with Nic Stone

Join Brave + Kind Books on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. with Mark Oshiro in conversation with Nic Stone to launch his new book “You Only Live Once, David Bravo.” From Oshiro, award-winning author of “The Insiders,” this time-bending adventure is perfect for fans of “Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” and “When You Reach Me.” “Coco” meets “Sliding Doors” in this laugh-out-loud, heartwarming middle grade novel that explores how our choices make us who we are.

Making an Impression Gallery Talk at the Carlos Museum

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, join curator Ruth Allen from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for a gallery talk in the Carlos Museum exhibition “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones,” focusing on the material, iconography, and functions of engraved gemstones in classical antiquity. Space for this event is limited and registration is required.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4-7 p.m. on the lawn of First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Avenue. There will be new vendors plus returning favorites, including hot meals from Strada Napoli Pizza, Aleppo Kitchen, and Mrs. Rosa. Every week, educational chef Katie Kriner will show you how to prepare easy meals with fresh produce and market items.

3rd Wednesdays at Three Taverns Craft Luxury

Join Three Taverns Brewery and Fleet Feet Decatur every third Wednesday of the month as they take their run/walk club to support Three Taverns Craft Brewery. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the brewery will celebrate the end of summer. Stay tuned to Three Taverns as more details are announced. The plan is to offer the normal 2-, 3-, & 4-mile routes from the brewery.

Author Storytime: Raakhee Mirchandani – My Diwali Light

Author Raakhee Mirchandani will be joining Little Shop of Stories on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. for a special Storytime. No registration is required. Raakhee will be premiering her brand new book, “My Diwali Light,” and will also be reading some other books, such as her first picture book, “Hair Twins.” Plus, Raakhee will be signing copies of her books. If you’d like to reserve a copy to be signed by Raakhee, pre-order your books on the Little Shop of Stories website.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Brigid Kemmerer with Rebecca Ross – Defend the Dawn

Beloved YA author Brigid Kemmerer is coming to Decatur on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated sequel to “Defy the Night, Defend the Dawn.” Hosted by Little Shop of Stories, Fellow author Rebecca Ross will join Kemmerer for an evening that’s sure to be filled with mystical magic, bold adventure, and of course great books. Admission is free, but guests still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group (EX: a family of four needs four tickets). Pre-orders of “Defend the Dawn” are also available. Attendees must purchase a book to enter the signing line.

Jazz Nights at Scottish Rite

Spread a blanket and enjoy jazz under the stars in Oakhurst. The free music series takes place every Thursday in September from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn of the Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite, 319 W. Hill Street in Decatur. On Sept. 22, Diane Durrett and Soul Suga will perform.

Fall In Love With Olmsted Park

Join the Olmsted Park Linear Alliance for an elegant evening to celebrate and support the historic Olmsted Linear Park on Friday, Sept. 23, from 7-11 p.m. at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner buffet curated by Affairs to Remember Catering and specialty cocktails while mingling with friends and neighbors. There will be opportunities to bid on your favorite and fabulous vacations that we have longed for in the past few years. The online and live auctions not only feature vacation experiences but food and wine experiences as well.

West Ponce Music Stroll

Enjoy a full day of free live music and fun in Decatur’s West Ponce District on Saturday, Sept. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. West Ponce businesses open their patios and parking lots, transforming them into stages for local bands. Listen while you shop, dine and stroll along West Ponce de Leon throughout the day. The day kicks off with a 5K run and a one-mile Dog Walk hosted by Fleet Feet at 8 a.m. Then, listen to bands play along West Ponce de Leon from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Throughout the day there will be a makers market, chalk artist showcase and yoga and fitness classes by Clarity Fitness. The evening ends at the large stage outside the Marlay, with headliner Wasted Potential. The event is free and family-friendly, and proceeds benefit the all-ages, non-profit makerspace Decatur Makers.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Refuge Coffee Run

Refuge Coffee is racing to welcome this year during their annual 5k on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Community is a huge part of Refuge’s identity, and hosting this run is a great way to spread welcome. Participants can walk, stroll, skip, hop or jump their way along the streets of Clarkston. Babies in strollers and dogs with leashes are welcome as well. No matter how you cross the finish line, you’ll win a t-shirt inspired by the Refuge Coffee mission of welcome. This event will take place at Refuge Coffee Co., 4170 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston.

Garden Labyrinth Build With Woodlands Garden

Join Woodlands Garden for a special community event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, in celebration of their annual fairy garden. Through this project, kids will learn about the history of labyrinths and take home their own. Paint Love will shape the labyrinth with rocks painted by participants, teaching kids social-emotional skills like quiet noticing, listening and moving with breath. These skills are practice for when kids visit the gardens in search of fairies.

South DeKalb Annual Connect Fall Festival

The largest Fall Festival in South DeKalb is back on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 12-6 p.m. at South DeKalb Plaza, 2732 Candler Road in Decatur. There will be inspirational music, giveaways, guest speakers, refreshments, exclusive vendors, a family fun zone, food trucks, a prayer booth and more! There will be VIP access for attendees ages 55 and up, and tons of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Saturday, Sept 24, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with your camera – Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Clarkston Planning & Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

