Work in Krog Street Tunnel will begin soon; DeKalb Ave safety improvements moving forward

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says crews will begin drainage improvement work on the Krog Street Tunnel within 30 days.

Additionally, Watershed reports that traffic signal upgrades are underway at several DeKalb Avenue intersections and crews have nearly finished lighting installations in the tunnel.

The announcements came in a press release on Sept. 2. The target completion date for the DeKalb Avenue safety improvements is the fall of 2023.

“Traffic signal work at several intersections between Jackson Street southeast and Rockyford Road northeast is complete,” the press release from Watershed Management says. “Crews have upgraded technology for timing coordination and left-turn signals for safer intersection crossings once activated.”

Phase 1 of the Krog Street Stormwater Drainage project is this fall and will begin the week of Sept. 19. Phase II will follow that and is expected to be finished by the spring of 2023.

“Installation of new inlets and approximately 400 linear feet of stormwater pipeline will take place at night and require temporary closure of the southbound lane,” the press release from Watershed Management says.

For the latest project updates, visit: https://atldot.atlantaga.gov/projects/dekalb-ave-safety-improvements and https://atldot.atlantaga.gov/projects/krog-street-tunnel-lighting

Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari also updated constituents about the project via newsletter and social media.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as these two departments work to improve this corridor,” Bakhtiari said.

A constituent asked her via social media when DeKalb Avenue will be paved.

“It’s a question that everyone has had forever,” Bakhtiari said. “There’s been issues with procurement, funding, and contracts falling through. As of now, [the city] is saying that it’ll begin in the winter.”

