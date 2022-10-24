Share

Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections

Attention DeKalb County voters! Have you voted yet? Advance voting for the General Election continues this week, with multiple convenient locations throughout the county. Registered voters can vote at any DeKalb County advance voting site. If you’re looking for a drop box to drop your completed ballot, please note that drop boxes are available at select advance voting sites, accessible during operating hours.

Advance voting hours, locations, and dates in DeKalb County:

Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 4) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturdays (Oct. 22 & 29) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sundays (Oct. 23 & 30) noon – 5 p.m.

Advance Voting Locations Available October 17 – November 4

Berean Christian Church

2201 Young Road

Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center

2051 Delano Drive Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center

3393 Malone Dr

Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **

2235 Briarwood Way Ne

Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South DeKalb (S. DeKalb Mall) **

2801 Candler Rd

Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **

2994 Turner Hill Rd

Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road

Ellenwood, GA 30294

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road

Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University

1599 Clifton Road

Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088

** These locations also contain drop boxes (available during voting hours)

Additional Advance Voting Locations Only Available October 29 – November 4

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church

2340 Clifton Springs Road

Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library

951 N Indian Creek

Clarkston, Ga. 30321