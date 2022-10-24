Type to search

Advance voting for the General Election continues

Sponsored Content Oct 24, 2022
Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections

Attention DeKalb County voters! Have you voted yet? Advance voting for the General Election continues this week, with multiple convenient locations throughout the county. Registered voters can vote at any DeKalb County advance voting site. If you’re looking for a drop box to drop your completed ballot, please note that drop boxes are available at select advance voting sites, accessible during operating hours.

Advance voting hours, locations, and dates in DeKalb County:

Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 4) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturdays (Oct. 22 & 29) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sundays (Oct. 23 & 30) noon – 5 p.m.

 

Advance Voting Locations Available October 17 – November 4

Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088

Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032

Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317

North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341

Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329

Gallery At South DeKalb (S. DeKalb Mall) **
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034

Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038

County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084

Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338

Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034

Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322

Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088

** These locations also contain drop boxes (available during voting hours)

Additional Advance Voting Locations Only Available October 29 – November 4

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034

Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321

