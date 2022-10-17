Advance voting in DeKalb County begins today
Special promotional content provided by DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections
Advance voting in DeKalb County begins today! As a reminder, registered voters can vote at any DeKalb County location during the advance voting period. Drop boxes are available at select advance voting sites, accessible during operating hours. Voters are strongly encouraged to make a plan to vote, and advance voting is an easy way to check voting off your list.
Advance voting hours, locations, and dates in DeKalb County:
|Monday – Friday (Oct. 17 – Nov. 4)
|7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Saturdays (Oct. 22 & 29)
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Sundays (Oct. 23 & 30)
|noon – 5 p.m.
Advance Voting Locations Available October 17 – November 4
Berean Christian Church
2201 Young Road
Stone Mountain, Ga 30088
Dekalb Voter Registration & Elections Office **
4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300
Decatur, Ga 30032
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30317
North Dekalb Senior Center
3393 Malone Dr
Chamblee, Ga 30341
Briarwood Recreation **
2235 Briarwood Way Ne
Atlanta, Ga 30329
Gallery At South DeKalb (S. DeKalb Mall) **
2801 Candler Rd
Decatur, Ga 30034
Stonecrest-Former Sam’s Club **
2994 Turner Hill Rd
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library **
5234 Lavista Road
Tucker, Ga 30084
Dunwoody Library **
5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
Dunwoody, Ga 30338
Wesley Chapel Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road
Decatur, Ga 30034
Emory University
1599 Clifton Road
Atlanta, Ga 30322
Wade Walker YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088
** These locations also contain drop boxes (available during voting hours)
Additional Advance Voting Locations Only Available October 29 – November 4
Beulah Missionary Baptist Church
2340 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, Ga. 30034
Clarkston Library
951 N Indian Creek
Clarkston, Ga. 30321