Agnes Scott College hosting Global Leadership Conference on Oct. 13

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College is hosting its third annual Global Leadership Conference on Thursday, Oct. 13, on the college’s campus in Decatur.

This year, the conference will focus on “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe” and will showcase Agnes Scott’s inclusive leadership work via SUMMIT, provide a platform to elevate the college globally and engage partners from the higher education, private industry and public policy sectors in important dialogues about pressing challenges facing our city, state and world, according to a press release.

“The Women’s Global Leadership Conference focuses on timely issues related to gender and equality that are impacting businesses and industries across the globe and at the highest level,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “This conference will provide an excellent opportunity for students and the community to connect with these uniquely experienced speakers and panelists right here on our campus.”

The roster of speakers includes global and local leaders. The lineup features Agnes Binagwaho, former minister of health for Rwanda and vice chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity; Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center; and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines. The speakers will discuss ways in which inclusive leadership is needed to create sustained change in the public, political, health and corporate sectors.

Additional panel presentations will feature diversity, equity and inclusion leaders from corporations such as BlackRock, The Coca-Cola Company and Georgia Power, who will share their experiences in leading change. A panel of grassroots local leaders will wrap up the conference by sharing their transformative work toward greater inclusion and diversity in the areas of public health, faith, sexuality and gender.

The public and students from other local colleges and universities are welcome to attend, and the community can still register for the conference. To view the program or to register for the event, click here.

