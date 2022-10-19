Avondale Ale Days returns on Oct. 21-23

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Ale Days returns this weekend, Oct. 21-23, featuring live music, food, and local craft beers along the ‘Dale Ale Trail.

The trail is a one-mile path that goes through the city’s central business district and highlights the breweries in Avondale Estates. There will be three special event beers created by the local brewers, according to the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority’s website.

Participants can pick up a punch card at any of the four locations along the ‘Dale Ale Trail beginning on Friday. Purchase a beverage and earn a punch at each stop, and submit a completed punch card by the end of the weekend to receive a prize.

The promotional prize, a locally designed 2022 ‘Dale Ale Trail pint glass, will be available while supplies last.

Here are the four locations along the ‘Dale Ale Trail:

– Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple Street.

Mascogo tacos will be available on Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 2-7 p.m. Wowee Zowees will perform on Friday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, BritPop Band will take the stage at 2 p.m. and Polly Holliday will perform at 6 p.m. Sam Whitehead will play music on Sunday at 3 p.m.

– My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road.

A full food menu will be available during the weekend. My Parents’ Basement will also have pinball and arcade games available to play all weekend.

– The Lost Druid Brewery, 2866 Washington Street.

The Lost Druid Brewery will host a student artist market on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and New Teardowns will perform at 6:30 p.m. A full food menu will be available.

– Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, suite 500.

A variety of food will be available at Little Cottage Brewery throughout the weekend. Gweilo Dumplings will be serving food from 4-9 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Leftie Lee’s will be on site from 1-5 p.m. and Lil Pizza Truck from 1-7 p.m. Slim Thick Vegan is set to serve food on Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

