Avondale City Commission to consider purchase of vehicle chargers for police department

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider approving purchasing electric charging stations for the police department in the rear of the city hall parking lot. A single post 1.5 kilowatt dual charger is needed to support the police department’s three electric vehicles for daytime charging. Three bids were gathered ranging from $11,485 to about $20,105.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 884 6637 7176. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

The city has installed a charging station at the police chief’s home and is working to install chargers at the homes of the two other officers who have an electric vehicle.

“However, as we discussed when we were making this decision, we need to install some chargers here at city hall, rapid chargers that would allow us to charge the vehicles in less time than the chargers do at the home,” Bryant said.

The charger would only be available for the police department to use, but the city intends to seek quotes for a public charger, he added. The police department will be given RFID cards specific to the three electric vehicles, which will be needed to use the chargers.

During the work session, the city commission will discuss the draft 2023 operating budget, extending the maturity of the bond anticipation note for the Town Green, and a service delivery strategy with DeKalb County.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.