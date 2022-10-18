Avondale Estates announces Halloween traffic plan

Avondale Estates announces Halloween traffic planThe winner for spookiest display in the Avondale Estates 2021 Halloween Spirit Awards was Don Hills and Colleen Stewart. Photo courtesy of Avondale Estates.
Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has announced its traffic plan for Halloween.
According to the announcement, to keep everyone safe, the city’s police department has developed the following traffic plan:
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the following roads will be only one-way traffic:
– Clarendon Ave. – southbound traffic from S. Avondale Rd. to Wiltshire Dr.
– Wiltshire Dr. – westbound traffic from Clarendon Ave. to Forrest Blvd.
– Wiltshire Dr. – eastbound traffic from Clarendon Ave. to Berkeley Rd.
– Berkeley Rd. – northbound traffic from Wiltshire Dr. to Kensington Rd.
– Kingstone Rd. – eastbound traffic from Dartmouth Ave. to Lakeshore Dr.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Clarendon Place will be closed to traffic.
These traffic controls will remain in place until 8 p.m., at which time all roads will be reopened to two-way traffic. The Avondale Estates’ police and public works departments will be operating barriers at the points where traffic flow changes. Police officers will also be monitoring for any safety concerns. Residents within the affected areas will have access to their property, but will need to follow the traffic flows.
