Baby Kroger in Decatur to close in December

Decatur, GA — Kroger’s Atlanta Division has announced it plans to close two locations —the Baby Kroger at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur and the store at 3330 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.

The Decatur location, which has been open for 21 years, will close this year on Dec. 2. The Piedmont Road store will close on Dec. 9, 2023, according to a press release.

“We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

According to Kroger, the Decatur location has experienced declining sales and negative profit over an extended period, and its closure is necessary to make Kroger more competitive in the market.

Affected customers will still be able to visit nearby locations at:

– 1799 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30306

– 2205 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329

– 1225 Caroline Street, Atlanta, GA 30307

– 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Kroger has been in business at 3330 Piedmont Road NE for 47 years. The lease is expected to expire in 2023 as redevelopment in the area continues.

Pharmacy customers can continue to have their prescriptions filled or re-filled at any Kroger pharmacy location throughout metro Atlanta. Kroger pharmacists also can help customers who would like to have their prescriptions transferred to another pharmacy.

The following Kroger locations are available to serve affected customers:

– 3871 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

– 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

“All 59 associates at the Commerce Drive location and all 84 associates at the Piedmont Road location will be reassigned to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement,” Smith said.

