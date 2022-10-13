Candidate Q&A – House District 82

Share

Decaturish and Tucker Observer sent candidate Q&As to all candidates in our readership area running for state and federal office. The Q&As were sent to House District 82 candidates Mary Margaret Oliver (D, incumbent) and Jenine Milum (R). The answers have not been edited.

Early voting starts Oct. 17. For more details, click here. To see a sample ballot, polling location and more, click here.

Candidate name and party affiliation:

Mary Margaret Oliver (D, Incumbent)

Candidate website:

marymargaretoliver.org

What is your occupation?

Attorney

What neighborhood do you call home?

Druid Hills

Why are you running for this position?

Continue to serve the needs of my constituents in HD 82 and be a strong and influential voice for them and all Georgians in the Georgia Legislature. Specifically, I want to continue my work on mental health reform, fully implement HB 1013, and prepare a new bill for the January 2023 session to continue mental health reform. I have leadership positions and opportunities to implement the budget for this.

What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

1) Work for the expansion of Medicaid, specifically the use of Medicaid funds for the 600,000 Georgians who were added during the pandemic and have now been dropped. 2) After the passage of the Mental Health Parity Act (HB 1013) in the 2022 legislative session, continue work on Commission on Behavioral Health Innovation and Reform. 3) Continue to work for reform of Development authorities after passage of HB 923. I am currently serving on a Senate study committee dealing with these issues.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

Through Committee and Commission assignments, I work with key members of both parties to craft legislation that benefits both HD 82 constituents and the State of Georgia. Being in the Minority Party often makes this difficult, but perseverance and building long-term relationships can get much accomplished. I am the only Democrat to chair a committee in the House, which shows my ability to work across party lines.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I have had a long and fruitful working relationship with DeKalb CEO Thurmond as a fellow Legislator, Head of the Department of Labor, DeKalb School Superintendent and now as DeKalb CEO. I have worked closely with the DeKalb Board of Education with many difficult issues, including the annexation of the Emory area into the City of Atlanta. I continue to help with local legislation for the cities of Decatur, Brookhaven and Atlanta.

What is your reaction to the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and how would you work to improve healthcare access for all Georgians?

As mentioned above, I continue to work to build on the accomplishments of HB 1013 and champion the expansion of Medicaid. The closing of AMC with no consultation with local governments or leaders is shameful. While I am certain that this closure will impact HD 82 folks, it also presents real problems for all of metro Atlanta. Two of my most important constituents, Emory and DeKalb county will feel the effects of this closure through Emory and Grady Hospitals. I will work with them, other hospital industry groups and the State to make the best of a difficult situation. The loss of 55,000 ER visits, 460 beds, and the closing of one of the only five Level 1 Trauma Centers is a disaster.

If you are elected, would you support creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

My concern with the establishment of new cities in unincorporated DeKalb has been that the information required not only include a feasibility study as to the new city”s viability, but information should also address the impact on DeKalb County, particularly as it relates to pension obligations. I have previously introduced legislation to attempt to bring more clarity to the process. Specifics matter, and each new city has unique issues.

Should the General Assembly pass a law that guarantees a right to have an abortion in the state?

The General Assembly should not pass any more restrictive abortion laws that would make the situation any worse. The possibility of passing any legislation improving access to abortion seems remote. DO NO WORSE HARM.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

There are two requirements for “rainy day” reserves and we are in compliance now. This is the largest reserve that I have seen in my long political career. The Governor is not putting forth coordinated policies and is having no bipartisan discussions that evidence using these reserves to create better health care and education services for all Georgians.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I have always conducted myself in an ethical and transparent manner, both in my legislative and legal work. I expect others to do the same, but know that is not always the case. We should strengthen existing ethics and transparency requirements and enforce them when appropriate.

Candidate name and party affiliation:

Jenine Milum – Republican

Candidate website:

VoteJenine.com

What is your occupation?

Software Engineer – Consumer Fraud Specialist

What neighborhood do you call home?

Springbrook Park

Why are you running for this position?

I am a mother, grandmother and software engineer specializing in consumer fraud. I have spent a career solving critical problems for some of the largest financial institutions in the world. In the business world, you don’t solve issues based on a political party but on the most successful outcome. These are the skills I will bring to the House Legislature. District 82 is diverse but only has representation towards the extremes of my opponent’s party. This is the main reason I have decided to bring my skills as a problem solver to this race. Our community needs a voice to represent the varied opinions that exist here, not her agenda. As examples, my opponent didn’t lift a finger for her high school when it made national news for its deplorable conditions affecting the students. When her buddy lost his commissioner race, she used her position to demand the GBI investigate. Not surprising since she hasn’t had an opponent in the General Election in decades and nearly all her campaign contributions come from political PACs and Corporations. She is not motivated to listen to her constituents as evident in her voting record. I will be that voice to represent all our community’s interests and not just a wasted obstructionist vote.

What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

DeKalb’s education system was once held in high regards. That is not the case today. DeKalb ranks in the bottom 25%. The literacy competency rate is 27%. Numbers you would expect from a 3rd world country. The fact that our schools perform so poorly is a concern for all residents in that it also lowers our home’s value. I’ve spoken with the Sherriff, Decatur Police Chief, Sergeants and beat cops. I hear the same story “my opponent needs to go”. Her vote on House Bill 286 was a vote to defund the police and reduce the safety of our communities. DeKalb once had 1,000 officers and are down to 400. They do not have the resources to deal with their top 3 issues 1-Officer hiring/retention 2-the Homeless 3-Mental illness. As your representative, I will 100% support efforts to Back the Blue. Staving off inflation and the current budget surplus are critical to all Georgians. I attended sessions to hear these issues discussed in committee. Several options are being considered that I would support. Lowering the state sales tax and replacing the state Income tax with a consumption tax like Tennessee and Florida. The concerns from opposing views were sufficiently addressed. The point is, you keep more of your own money in the 1st place!

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I was raised by parents with wildly opposite political views. I did not grow up in a bubble and I do not live in a bubble. My friends represent as much diversity, if not more, than what is represented in this District. When you work for large international financial institutions, as I have, you interact with a very large group of people with a wide variety of experience, ideas, motivations, and goals. The ability to navigate those waters is a skill I will bring to DeKalb and District 82. I’ve learned that everyone’s opinions and experience is valuable and worth giving attention to because at the end of the day, making DeKalb better, safer and smarter is everyone’s common ground. The diversity of views in DeKalb are more vast than most of Georgia. Unlike my opponent, who consistently only supports the extreme views of her party, I will listen to and make sure to give respect and support for varying positions. While I certainly have my own opinions, I am glaringly aware that when elected, I will represent ALL of District 82 and not a specific political ideology. Solutions are not Left or Right. Solutions either solve the problem or they don’t.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

I have a lifetime of experience collaborating with others to work through critical issues whose failure would be catastrophic if not resolved effectively. Working with other leaders in DeKalb is an obvious path. I have a great deal of esteem for those who have leadership responsibilities and knowledge. There is much to be gained in productive collaboration with other leaders in the community. I have had the opportunity to attend DeKalb School Board meetings, Legislative sessions, Rotary clubs, church gatherings, the NAACP and the Clean Energy open house. It is clear, DeKalb residents represent the best of Georgia, and we want to keep it that way.

What is your reaction to the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and how would you work to improve healthcare access for all Georgians?

The shocking and disturbing, no advanced warning of the closing of the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center by November 1st is going to cripple the communities it has served for nearly a century. Wellstar is citing a $107 million dollars in losses during 2022 alone as the driving force behind this decision. According to Wellstar executives, expanding Medicaid as being proposed by many is not the answer. It would help but not solve the financial deficit. To save this valuable asset, one should entertain alternative measures. More industry experts need to be brought together to explore all options. I would call for the Governor to establish a coalition of individuals to include: CEO’s from Wellstar and other major hospitals in the area, GHA (Georgia Hospital Association), VHA (Voluntary Hospitals of America/GA), County Commissioners (Fulton and DeKalb), the GA Medical Association, local government officers (mayors, senators, representatives), other leaders (lay persons), and Medicare/Medicaid executives. Their goal would be to come up with solutions to save the Atlanta Medical Center in a time sensitive manner for the pressing issues involving indigent and charity medical care for one of the state’s largest communities.

If you are elected, would you support creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

Creating new Cities within DeKalb County is one of those issues where one size doesn’t fit all. It is critical in my profession, when solving one problem, you don’t create unintended consequences. When approaching such a topic, it is necessary to first understand the underlying problem. A community rarely considers such a drastic move unless they feel their current needs are not being met. I thoroughly believe it is the right of the people in those communities to determine their own direction. But I would not support such an action until the underlying issues are well understood, given time to properly be addressed and the consequences of such an action clearly defined. If the problems cannot be satisfactorily resolved, then the collective of that community should have the right to choose their own direction.

Should the General Assembly pass a law that guarantees a right to have an abortion in the state?

I have yet to meet a single person whose red line, regarding abortion, is the same. While I have my personal views, especially having raised 2 daughters, I would be representing the views of State House District 82. I would need to thoroughly review any future proposed legislation and have the opportunity to hear from this District. I would hold a town hall to share the facts of such legislation and listen to the voice of our community. Unlike my opponent, I believe being a representative means you represent the people, not your own political views.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

When receiving a bonus, the initial reaction is to spend it quick and on something I’ve always wanted. Responsibility sets in and it’s put to proper use. The differences between a personal bonus and a Georgia surplus is that I earned the bonus. I support reducing the State sales tax and eliminating the State income tax. These will help the lower and middle class the most. The 1,000s of pages of tax code mostly benefit those that can take advantage of the exemptions, mostly benefiting the wealthy. My opponent is heavily supported by PACs and Corporations which expect her to support tax laws that benefit them, not you. Georgia still has plenty of room for improvement. The State’s infrastructure needs considerable attention and would benefit all Georgians. The Healthcare system is clearly an issue affecting rural Georgia as well as the inner cities. As your representative, I would want to know what options are being proposed and bring those proposed solutions to our community to see what serves our needs. It would be irresponsible to rush out and fund pet projects without thoughtful, well researched consideration. I believe in letting you keep more of your own hard-earned money. Let me know your ideas at VoteJenine.com.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I have a lifetime of successful business relationships, have been the leader of many organizations and active in community outreach. I am held in high regard and am considered an extremely reputable and dependable member of any group I participate in. That would not change in the House of Representatives. Communication, transparency, and availability are the staples of all my efforts. I am a salaried employee. If my financial situation were to improve significantly while being in office, it will be obvious. I don’t have clients or contracts that could influence my voting or financially benefit me or my family. This is the 1st time in decades House District 82 has a choice in who represents them. The differences are obvious. My opponent: Lawyer Career politician Donors: Political PACS & Corporations Jenine Milum: Software engineer specializing in Consumer Fraud Mother/grandmother Donors: Neighbors and friends I have knocked on 1,000’s of doors. People are eager to share their views & I am hearing from many it’s time for change. If I am willing to work this hard for your vote, I will work this hard as your representative. It’s your choice who you feel you can trust and represents your values. I would love to hear from you.

