Candidate Q&A – House District 90

Share

Decaturish and Tucker Observer sent candidate Q&As to all candidates in our readership area running for state and federal office. The Q&As were sent to House District 90 candidates Saira Draper (D) and Jodi Diodati (R). The answers have not been edited.

Early voting starts Oct. 17. For more details, click here. To see a sample ballot, polling location and more, click here.

To view our voters guide, visit:

https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/magazine/OCT2022/

To see the PDF version, follow this link:

https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/OCT2022.pdf

Candidate name and party affiliation:

Jodi Diodati – Republican

Candidate website:

jodiforgeorgia.com

What is your occupation?

General Contractor, Real Estate Agent

What neighborhood do you call home?

East Atlanta

Why are you running for this position?

Growing up in northwest Georgia, my parents voted for great democratic governors like Jimmy Carter, Joe Frank Harris, Zell Miller and Roy Barnes. Being moderate and fiscally conservative, we voted for the policies that best represented us…a hard-working, blue collar family.

Today, working men and women are getting left behind by the out-of-touch policies of the elitist, Democratic Party in Washington. These crushing policies have trickled down to us ordinary Georgians by way of higher gas prices, which were on the rise BEFORE the war in eastern Europe broke out, and paying more for staple food items at the grocery store. I am running to fight against these bad policies further damaging our state. I am running as a Republican. It has now become the party of the working class. I understand hard work, long hours on the job, living paycheck to paycheck, and hustling for that next business contract. I’ve been there. I get it. I want to represent my district as a strong business woman who will protect both the small business owner and the hard working folks employed by them.

The 90th District deserves to have someone who will carefully and thoughtfully serve as a steward to our great community. I am that someone.

What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

1) Education: I believe a quality education is absolutely essential to every child’s success. With many large companies now based in Atlanta, our local public schools should be preparing our kids for these jobs, I will put my energies into returning our classrooms to a place of exceptional learning and academic success. Our teachers are vital to the prosperity of our communities. I will support them with every resource available to ensure their classroom’s success.

2) Public Safety: As a City of Atlanta resident, I see the sharp increase in crime and violence. The mantra of “defund the police” has greatly damaged our communities…police stations are understaffed and officers are overworked.

I also hear the concerns of those who feel some police officers have prejudicial behavior towards people of color. These “bad apples” have no place in Georgia, especially in law enforcement. Training and transparency are crucial in bridging this gap and healing this age old wound of ours.

3)Medical: I support Georgia Pathway and the Patients First Act of 2019. I also strongly support of the use of medical marijuana, the patient ‘Right to Try’ Act, medical choice and complete transparency in medical pricing for hospital and lab testing.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

To me, it isn’t about “party”. It’s only about policy. Regardless of the party, if I or any state legislator has good solutions to a problem, we should all get on board with that legislation. Playing party politics down at the Gold Dome has got to end. It does not serve our community. At the end of the day, we are all Georgians who want good things to happen in our communities. Good policies lift all boats, regardless of party.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

The State House and Senate Reps from DeKalb should have a direct line of communication to DeKalb County’s Commissioners, City Councils, and School Boards to broaden that connection with everyone in our community. There should be a united front of the elected officials that meet regularly together with the people in our communities. I cannot think of a better way to reach out and stay in touch with the very people who have entrusted us to represent them. Too many times, officials get elected and then disappear until election season. This isn’t how it should be. I want to hear from folks in my district. I want to know what your concerns are. If elected, that’s my job.

What is your reaction to the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and how would you work to improve healthcare access for all Georgians?

I was stunned to hear this. I pass that hospital several times a week and it looked vibrant and full of activity…an undeniable sign of its need in our city. I have great concern when any community service provider like Atlanta Medical Center closes. This will greatly impact lower-income families and individuals. It will also greatly strain the only other nearby trauma center, Grady Hospital. This is a bi-partisan concern. Republicans and Democrats should unite and find a way to keep AMC open. Not only for the 4th Ward community, but for all communities in the metro area.

If you are elected, would you support creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

I live inside the city limits of Atlanta. I enjoy having conveniences within a short drive , or walking distance. But there are some drawbacks to city living. I pay a bit more in property taxes. I pay into the Atlanta Public School system, yet have nearby county schools that could use my financial support. I get the argument for becoming a city , and yet I understand why some feel overall it’s a bad idea for the county. As a legislator, I feel the final decision should be left up to the residents. I am a strong proponent of having voters go to the ballot box to express their self-determination.

Should the General Assembly pass a law that guarantees a right to have an abortion in the state?

When it comes to abortion, everyone probably has decided where their line in the sand is drawn. Is yours absolutely none under any circumstances? Only in the case of rape or incest? Up until a heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as 6 weeks? Up to 10 weeks using the abortion pill? 15 weeks like Florida? Viability? If the life of the mother is in jeopardy? No limits whatsoever? Or maybe a combination of some of these choices?

For me, life starts at conception. But I recognize that some people do not share my faith. They see abortion as a medical decision. There is a lot of grey area. That is why I support extending the abortion window to 10 weeks.

While I agree with the Heartbeat Bill, I feel that some women may not know they are pregnant until after 6 weeks has past. More time is needed if a woman is unsure whether to continue or end a pregnancy.

And for the record, on Line 91 of the Heartbeat Bill abortion is allowed beyond 6 weeks in the case of rape, incest or health of the mother, which includes ectopic pregnancies. There is misinformation being peddled about HB481, ectopic pregnancy and spontaneous abortion. Read the bill here https://www.legis.ga.gov/api/legislation/document/20192020/187013

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

With over $5 Billion in surplus this year and a projected $4 Billion in 2023, being fiscally responsible has replenished Georgia’s rainy day coffers overflowingly. I was very proud of Governor Kemp’s decision to return some of our taxpayer money back to us earlier this summer. And I appreciate his willingness to consider aiding Georgians with property tax relief as part of his refund plan. This is our hard earned money. With that said, I do feel that taxpayers should have the choice of receiving this refund or directing it back into programs within the state that they feel would benefit more than they would personally. After all, it is their refund, they should be able to do with it as they wish or are led to do.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government?

I do promise to conduct myself with integrity and transparency. I believe transparency is essential, not only from our local, state and federal office holders, but from every government agency that collects or uses taxpayer funds to operate or do business. If we could pass legislation that required a budgetary audit before any future SPLOST fund was allocated, our school system and transportation department could reduce wasteful, overlapping spending, and reduce potential fraud. Accountability is a good thing, not only from politicians but from government services providers that are only there to serve the people.

Candidate name and party affiliation:

Saira Draper (D)

Candidate website:

votesaira.com

What is your occupation?

I co-founded and help run a voting rights nonprofit organization (www.powerthevote.org).

What neighborhood do you call home?

Candler Park.

Why are you running for this position?

I have spent my career as a lawyer fighting to secure people’s fundamental rights. This is the kind of work I am passionate about; ensuring all of us have a fair shake, equality before the law, and a vigorous defense of our civil and human rights. In addition, I have an expertise in voting and elections that uniquely positions me to advocate for Georgians at a time when our Democracy is in crisis.

What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

Voting Rights- As a lawmaker, I will fight to eliminate the barriers between voters and their constitutionally guaranteed rights. In addition to reversing recent laws, I will advocate for same-day voter registration, an increase in resources for county-level election administration, and improved voter education campaigns.

Housing – Like communities across the state and country, HD90 is experiencing a dramatic increase in the cost of housing of all types. Our state government should play an active role in helping communities like ours respond in a way that welcomes new people while ensuring those who have deep roots are able to stay.

Schools – Growing up, I attended Georgia public schools and now so do my children. I believe strongly in the role our public schools play as engines of opportunity for all kids. Unfortunately, Georgia is heading in the wrong direction, and I want to help reverse that trend. As a legislator, I will prioritize increasing teacher pay, fully funding public schools, allocating additional funds for students living in poverty, and increasing per-pupil transportation funding. I will also push for teaching an accurate version of history which is honest with our kids about the past.

If elected, how will you work with members of the opposite party to accomplish your goals?

I have a demonstrated history of getting results by working with members of both parties.

As the Voter Protection Director at the Democratic Party of Georgia, I worked in all 159 counties to expand and protect the vote. Most of the counties across Georgia skew republican, but that didn’t keep my team from making meaningful advances in those counties on voting rights.

If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I plan to introduce myself and spend time with the leaders of both parties to learn more about their priorities, help them understand mine, and make clear that my top priority is not winning personal or political victories, but making meaningful progress in the issues that matter to people in HD90 and across Georgia.

That being said, I will never compromise on fundamental values of equity, justice, and fairness. I am eager to find ways that I could work with Republicans in the legislature, but I refuse to trade on the rights or well-being of vulnerable people in order to do so.

How will you work with the leadership of DeKalb County to accomplish their legislative goals?

Since winning the Democratic primary, I have actively engaged in getting to know DeKalb’s elected officials with the aim of building foundations of mutual trust. No doubt, we are stronger when we work collaboratively and as a team. I look forward to doing a lot more listening to and learning from those who came before me. And I equally look forward to bringing fresh ideas and perspectives to the table, as well as renewed energy for serving our county and state.

What is your reaction to the closure of Atlanta Medical Center and how would you work to improve healthcare access for all Georgians?

Medicaid expansion could have prevented the closure of the Atlanta Medical Center and other health facilities across our state. Georgia is one of only 12 states that has refused the expansion, denying affordable health coverage to a half million people. Instead, our legislature has wasted more than a decade either doing nothing or tinkering with waivers that cover fewer people at higher cost. As a result, we have one of the highest rates of uninsured residents, one of the highest rates of uninsured children, and one of the highest rates of maternal mortality, especially among black women.

I will work with anyone, from either party, to get this done. I will build productive relationships on both sides of the aisle just as I have done to protect voting rights. I will continue to educate myself about the intricacies of the policy, and I will seek to influence others in the majority, ensuring they have the facts and data necessary to reach the obvious conclusion: expanding Medicaid makes sense for Georgia.

If you are elected, would you support creating new cities in DeKalb County and Georgia?

I do not have a blanket ‘yes’ or ‘no’ position on new cities. Creating a new layer of government should be carefully studied, and we should understand the impact on municipal finances and how the day-to-day experience of the new city’s residents AND those remaining under the existing authority will change. Legislators and voters deserve full information before making a choice.

To me, the most important question is understanding the rationale – what do we hope to get from a new city? Some proposed cities in other counties want to incorporate so they can control zoning and planning to keep certain types of housing (and people) out. I do not approve of that or the associated cityhood movements.

Bills for cityhood referenda should be sponsored by the legislative delegation representing that area. I am open to hearing from cityhood advocates in DeKalb County as I formulate my positions on a case-by-case basis and look forward to working with other DeKalb legislators on this topic.

Should the General Assembly pass a law that guarantees a right to have an abortion in the state?

Yes. Abortion should be safe, accessible, and legal.

What should the state do with any revenue surplus it receives?

My top priorities for a state surplus include:

1) Expanding Medicaid: most of the tab is paid by the federal government, but the state must contribute a small portion.

2) Fully funding public education and creating additional allocations for students in poverty.

3) Investment in affordable housing.

4) Confronting the climate crisis and advancing environmental justice.

If you are elected, do you promise to conduct yourself in an ethical and transparent manner? How would you work to promote ethics and transparency in government?

If elected, I vow to not only be ethical and transparent myself, but to push to make our state government among the most ethical and transparent in the Country. As a legislator, I would support efforts to strengthen reporting requirements for state and local elected officials and candidates for public office. I would also work to repeal the law passed last year that creates dark money “Leadership Committees” that circumvent campaign contribution limits and allow donors to contribute a potentially unlimited amount of money to influence state politics, even during the legislative session.