Commissioners announce the DeKalb Community Empowerment Fall Festival

Decatur, GA – DeKalb District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson and District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson invite the community to join the fun and excitement at the DeKalb Community Empowerment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a press release said.

The DeKalb Empowerment Fall Festival will be held at The Gallery of South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, Ga. 30034.

This festive event will feature music, entertainment, food, prizes, health screenings, voter information, senior services, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, flu shots and much more.

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster will receive a $100 gift card, while supplies last.

With the theme of “Winning in DeKalb,” over 40 government agencies and nonprofit organizations will be present to provide services, share information about upcoming elections and encourage citizens to be more involved in their health and community.

The event, which will be held in the parking lot of the former Macy’s, will feature:

– DeKalb Board of Health, providing COVID vaccines and boosters and flu vaccines

– Association of Black Cardiologists and partners conducting health screenings

– Representatives from DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition rental aid program

– DeKalb Human Services, responding to questions about senior centers and services

– “Everything you need to know” about the upcoming election from information provided by the Decatur Alumnae Chapter

– Opportunity to meet and greet DeKalb commissioners

– DeKalb County School District mobile classroom

– Entertainment, food and lots of fun

This Community Empowerment Festival is being sponsored by Johnson, Davis Johnson, DeKalb County Human Services, DeKalb Board of Health, Decatur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and MedCura Health.

