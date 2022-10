Deadline to register to vote for midterm election is Oct. 11

Share

To view our voters guide, visit: https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/magazine/OCT2022/ To see the PDF version, follow this link: https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/OCT2022.pdf All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

DeKalb County, GA — The deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11.

To register to vote, an individual must be at least 17.5 years old to register and 18 years old to vote. They must be a United States citizen, a legal resident of the county, not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony, and not be found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Voters can check their registration status on the state’s My Voter Page.

There are a variety of ways to register to vote. Here’s a list of options from the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Department:

– If you have a Georgia Driver’s License or State ID Card, you can register online. – You can choose to register when you renew or apply for your driver’s license at Department of Driver Services. – If you are registered in DeKalb County and changing your address within the county, you can fill out the back of your precinct card. – You can download a voter registration form. – You can go to the DeKalb VRE office, a public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, school, or other government offices for a registration form. – College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms, or the necessary forms to register in any state in the U.S., from their school registrar’s office or from the office of the Vice President of Academic Affairs. Applications can be emailed to [email protected], faxed to 404-298-4038 or mailed to Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

Advanced voting in DeKalb County for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available for the Nov. 8 general election. The last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Absentee ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Voters are now required to provide either a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID card number or a copy of another for of ID when applying for an absentee ballot. For more information about ID requirements, click here.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Board of Registrars or dropped off at the following drop box locations during early voting:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Individuals voting in person should bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

Here’s the complete list of early voting locations and times approved by the board and a map showing their distribution.

The following locations will be open from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE, Atlanta GA.

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

– DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338

– Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA, 30322

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA, 30341

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA, 30034

– Stonecrest, former Sam’s Building, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain, GA

– Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Rd, Decatur, GA

The following locations will be open Oct. 29 through Nov. 4:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA

– Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston, GA

Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3 and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent and commissioner of labor.

Several state legislators representing DeKalb County are also up for election, including House Districts 52 and 80-95. Senate Districts 10, 40-44 and 55 will be on the ballot as well.

Georgia United States House Districts 4 and 5 and one U.S. Senate will be on the ballot.

To see the composite sample ballot, click here.

