Deadline to request absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28

DeKalb County, GA — Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day voters can request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

Here are five important reminders for absentee voters, according to DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections:

– If you haven’t already, request your ballot now at www.dekalbvotes.com or [email protected].

– Once you receive your ballot, read it completely and fill it out thoroughly.

– You must place your completed ballot in the “Official Absentee Envelope” that comes with your blank ballot and complete the oath. Failure to complete the oath will result in your vote not being counted. If this happens, your ballot will need to be cured, and you’ll be contacted by DeKalb VRE. All ballots need to be cured by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

– Return your ballot by mail, any DeKalb County drop box, or hand-deliver to the DeKalb County VRE office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur. Drop boxes are only open during advance voting hours, and will not be available after Nov. 4. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.