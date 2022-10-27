Dear Decaturish – Decatur Cares about Climate produces voting guide

Share

Dear Decaturish,

One of my favorite parts of being a City of Decatur resident is being surrounded by environmentally conscious neighbors. Our neighborhood GroupMe frequently posts about recycling trips and people here really consider the value of trees on our streets and in our yards.

On a trip to the Oakhurst Farmer’s Market sometime during the pandemic days of limited gatherings, I was approached by a local mother and physician about Decatur Cares about Climate, a group she had organized. Their focus was local education and local action, making it easier for all of us to make small changes that have a great impact. That interaction stayed with me, and as the summer storms and fires raged, I decided it was time for me to get involved in climate activism.

As a proud, new member of Decatur Cares about Climate, I am truly excited to share our 2022 Election Voting Guide. The guide, created by volunteers who researched the positions and voting records of candidates, offers environmentally concerned voters a cheat sheet. Do you know how the Attorney General’s position impacts the environment? Do you have know how the Commissioner of Labor candidates have voted on environmentally related issues? I had no clue either, until I read this guide!

Empower yourself this election, read the guide, and share it with friends; for the environment, for your community, and for your family.

— Alexandra Gellin

