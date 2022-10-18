Dear Decaturish – Now is the time for a plan to give Decatur a balanced retail sector

Share

Dear Decaturish,

When Marjorie and I moved to Clairmont Oaks five years ago, we were pleased to be so near downtown Decatur. For we remembered it as the well-balanced retail business district, it was ‘back in the day’.

It only took a couple of walks down to and along Ponce to discover the retail wasteland downtown Decatur had become, offering little except banks and high-priced dining and imbibing. And the situation only grows worse.

Now Kroger, the grocery lifeline for downtown Decaturites without cars, is closing. Where will residents of Phillips Tower, Oliver House, Clairmont Oaks and Beacon Hill, for example, find affordable nearby sources of quality food?

Decatur’s leadership says they desire a city with a balance of income strata. If they are serious, now is the time to activate a plan to again give Decatur a balanced retail sector. (Could CVS or McDonald’s be next?)

— Delmar R. (Del) Yoder

