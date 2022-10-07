Decatur High goes on soft lockdown after false report of weapon on campus

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School was on a soft lockdown on Friday, Oct. 7, due to a potential weapon on campus. However, no weapon was found at the school, Principal Rochelle Lofstrand said in an email to parents.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the DHS administration was notified by students of the situation.

“Our administrative team, School Resource Officer, and CSD Director of Safety and Security placed the school on a soft lockdown while investigating the claim,” Lofstrand said. “Through the investigation, an unauthorized individual was located on campus and contained. It was determined that there was no weapon on the DHS campus. The soft lockdown was lifted at 1:20 pm.”

A student had invited and given an unauthorized student from another school district access to DHS. The individual was taken off campus by the Decatur Police Department.

“Student involvement in quickly reporting potentially unsafe conditions and partnering with administrators helped facilitate a quick resolution to this incident with minimal disruption,” Lofstrand said. “DHS administrators, in coordination with the CSD Director of Safety and Security, will be doing a thorough review and evaluation of protocols and additional training for our students. We ask for your support by having conversations with your students about not letting unauthorized people on campus and saying something when they see something.”

