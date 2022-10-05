Decatur neighborhood cleanup days to be held in October

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting neighborhood cleanup days on Saturdays in October and throughout the rest of the year. During cleanup days, residents have the opportunity to get rid of bulky materials that wouldn’t be put in the pay-as-you-throw bags.

Every street in the city has been assigned a Saturday, according to the city. All items to be disposed of should be placed at the curb by 7:30 a.m. to make sure city staff doesn’t have to rerun routes. Collections will run until 3:30 p.m. or until finished — whichever is sooner.

Acceptable items include:

— Yard trimmings;

— Building materials that are not from the work of private contractors;

— Tires;

— Furniture;

— Appliances not containing Freon; and

— Trash that would not normally be placed in pay-as-you-throw bags.

Items that cannot be accepted are liquids, dirt, bricks, blocks, stone rocks, concrete and motor vehicle batteries or parts.

Collection days in October are Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Here is the full schedule for this month:

The cleanup day scheduled for the MAK neighborhood for Oct. 8 has postponed until Dec. 17 due to Oakhurst Porchfest.

Winnona Park Neighborhood – October 15, 2022

S. Columbia Drive

Commerce Drive (RR Underpass to S. Columbia)

Conway Road

Hargrove Townhomes

Avery Street

Hilldale Drive

Winnona Drive

Poplar Circle

Bucher Drive

Derrydown Way

Heatherdown Road

Shadowmoor Drive

Inman Drive

Missionary Court

Candler Oaks Lane

Kirk Road

Kirk Crossing

Mimosa Drive

Mimosa Place

Missionary Drive

Oldfield Road

McKinnon Drive (Decatur Only)

Midway Road

Clarke Hill Subdivision College Heights Neighborhood – October 22, 2022

South Candler Street

Bruton Street

Green Street (200 block)

Buchanan Terrace

Driftwood Terrace

Driftwood Place

Park Drive

Candler Drive

East Pharr Road

McClean Street

Garland Avenue

Griffin Circle

Brower Street

Chevelle Lane

Candler Pointe

Park Drive

Overlook Bluff

West Dearborn Circle Decatur Heights Neighborhood – October 29, 2022

Barry Street

North Candler Street

Pate Street

East Maple Street

Village Walk

Sycamore Street

East Ponce de Leon Ave. (400 to 1100 Block)

Ponce de Leon Court

Hillyer Place

Sycamore Place

Oak Lane

Mountain View Street

Hillcrest Avenue

Springdale Street

Glenn Street

East Howard Avenue

To view the full collection schedule, click here.

