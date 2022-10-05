Decatur neighborhood cleanup days to be held in October

Decatur neighborhood cleanup days to be held in OctoberA Decatur sanitation worker collects waste and puts it in his vehicle. Photo courtesy of the city of Decatur.
This story has been updated.
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting neighborhood cleanup days on Saturdays in October and throughout the rest of the year. During cleanup days, residents have the opportunity to get rid of bulky materials that wouldn’t be put in the pay-as-you-throw bags.
Every street in the city has been assigned a Saturday, according to the city. All items to be disposed of should be placed at the curb by 7:30 a.m. to make sure city staff doesn’t have to rerun routes. Collections will run until 3:30 p.m. or until finished — whichever is sooner.
Acceptable items include:
— Yard trimmings;
— Building materials that are not from the work of private contractors;
— Tires;
— Furniture;
— Appliances not containing Freon; and
— Trash that would not normally be placed in pay-as-you-throw bags.
Items that cannot be accepted are liquids, dirt, bricks, blocks, stone rocks, concrete and motor vehicle batteries or parts.
Collection days in October are Oct. 15, 22 and 29. Here is the full schedule for this month:
The cleanup day scheduled for the MAK neighborhood for Oct. 8 has postponed until Dec. 17 due to Oakhurst Porchfest.
Winnona Park Neighborhood – October 15, 2022
S. Columbia Drive
Commerce Drive (RR Underpass to S. Columbia)
Conway Road
Hargrove Townhomes
Avery Street
Hilldale Drive
Winnona Drive
Poplar Circle
Bucher Drive
Derrydown Way
Heatherdown Road
Shadowmoor Drive
Inman Drive
Missionary Court
Candler Oaks Lane
Kirk Road
Kirk Crossing
Mimosa Drive
Mimosa Place
Missionary Drive
Oldfield Road
McKinnon Drive (Decatur Only)
Midway Road
Clarke Hill Subdivision
College Heights Neighborhood – October 22, 2022
South Candler Street
Bruton Street
Green Street (200 block)
Buchanan Terrace
Driftwood Terrace
Driftwood Place
Park Drive
Candler Drive
East Pharr Road
McClean Street
Garland Avenue
Griffin Circle
Brower Street
Chevelle Lane
Candler Pointe
Park Drive
Overlook Bluff
West Dearborn Circle
Decatur Heights Neighborhood – October 29, 2022
Barry Street
North Candler Street
Pate Street
East Maple Street
Village Walk
Sycamore Street
East Ponce de Leon Ave. (400 to 1100 Block)
Ponce de Leon Court
Hillyer Place
Sycamore Place
Oak Lane
Mountain View Street
Hillcrest Avenue
Springdale Street
Glenn Street
East Howard Avenue
To view the full collection schedule, click here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.