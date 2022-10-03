Decatur Police: woman carjacked on Friday evening at apartment complex near Publix

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are seeking a suspect in a carjacking that occurred on Friday, Sept. 30.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue at 6:32 p.m.

“The suspect, pictured in these photos, approached an adult female who was sitting in her Honda H-RV while it was parked in a parking space,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The suspect produced a silver handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded she exit the vehicle. The victim complied and fled the area. The suspect then left the area with the vehicle, which was later recovered in unincorporated Decatur, by the DeKalb County Police Department. If you have any information in this case or are able to identify this suspect, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. You may also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.”

Police provided these photos of the suspect:

The victim told Decaturish she was with her daughter in the parking lot of an apartment complex across from Publix when the incident occurred.

“Basically, we pulled in, we saw a guy, my daughter got out to go to the call box to have [a relative] buzz her in,” the victim said. “Mind you, this complex has had many issues. There’ve been many issues.”

Her daughter saw the man approaching and decided not to open the gate. She opened the passenger door, and the suspect went around to the driver’s side, gun drawn. The woman grabbed her daughter and ran. The suspect drove away with the passenger door still open. The woman later retrieved her phone, which was found after it was discarded.