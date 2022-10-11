Decatur School Board to discuss senior homestead tax exemption

Decatur School Board to discuss senior homestead tax exemptionElizabeth Wilson School Support Center, City Schools of Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.
The school board will also meet for an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters. Executive sessions are not open to the public.
During the regular meeting, the school board will discuss the senior tax exemption. The current exemption expires in December 2024 and will have to be approved by the Georgia General Assembly and by voters in 2024.
Here are the meeting access instructions:
The board will continue the practice of streaming meetings via Zoom and available at the following link.
Join the Board Meeting: https://csdecatur.zoom.us/j/95614159391
To join by phone dial 1-646-558-8656 or +1-301-715-8592
The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391.
To view the meeting agenda, click here.
To make a public comment, in-person attendees can register online before the meeting or upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Registration will ensure that the district collects information necessary to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.
CSD has enacted several types of homestead tax exemptions over the years to reduce the burden of school taxes for senior homeowners in Decatur.
“Currently, there are two tax exemptions that were passed in 2021 under Senate Bill 292 that are scheduled to expire in 2024. Under Senate Bill 292, the S-6 exemption, homeowners age 70 and above, are eligible for a reduction of $200,000 of assessed home value ($400,000 appraised value) without an income cap,” the agenda packet states. “The second exemption, S-5, provides an exemption of $200,000 of assessed home value ($400,000 appraised value) for seniors age 65-69 with a household federal adjusted gross income less than $53,000.”
The school district plans to review and study the impact of the current senior tax exemption from October 2022 to April 2023. The school board will review a draft revision to the exemption from May to August 2023, and is expected to vote on the exemption in October 2023.
The exemption would be considered by the state legislature during the 2024 session and would be on the ballot in November 2024.
