Decatur School Board to discuss senior homestead tax exemption

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

The school board will also meet for an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters. Executive sessions are not open to the public.

During the regular meeting, the school board will discuss the senior tax exemption. The current exemption expires in December 2024 and will have to be approved by the Georgia General Assembly and by voters in 2024.

Here are the meeting access instructions: The board will continue the practice of streaming meetings via Zoom and available at the following link. Join the Board Meeting: https://csdecatur.zoom.us/j/95614159391 To join by phone dial 1-646-558-8656 or +1-301-715-8592 The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. To view the meeting agenda, click here. To make a public comment, in-person attendees can register online before the meeting or upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Registration will ensure that the district collects information necessary to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.