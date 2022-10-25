Decatur School Board to discuss strategic planning process

During the work session, the school board will discuss an update of the strategic planning process and board norms. Two school board members will be attending the planning team meeting on Oct. 25, and they will provide an update to the rest of the board.

The planning team is facilitated by the Georgia School Boards Association and the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI). The team will look at a few essential questions: “Who Are We? Where Are We Now? Where Do We Want To Go,” a spokesperson for CSD said.

“This team – made up of approximately 50 people representing district leaders, teachers, principals, classified staff, community members, parents, students, local business leaders, and two board members – will use information, including the data collected through the input session, survey, and achievement data, to answer the essential questions and draft the strategic plan goal areas,” the spokesperson said.

Superintendent Maggie Fehrman will also host three town hall meetings in November where the community can attend and review the information discussed at the strategic plan team meeting, as well as the goals and performance objectives that have been drafted.

Here is the schedule for the town hall meetings:

November 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am (virtual) https://csdecatur.zoom.us/j/ 96433860943 November 3 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm (virtual) https://csdecatur.zoom.us/j/ 92270288945 November 3 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm (in person) at the DHA Community Resource Center at 481 Electric Avenue

