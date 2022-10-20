Decatur Schools, GSBA hosting superintendent search virtual input session on Oct. 24

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will host a virtual community conversation about the superintendent search on Oct. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Georgia School Boards Association will conduct the meeting.

The community is invited to share feedback for the board to consider as it prepares to create the leadership profile of the superintendent position. Anyone interested in participating must register in advance.

To register for the virtual meeting, click here.

The school board is working with the Georgia School Boards Association to conduct the search for the district’s next superintendent.

The current superintendent, Maggie Fehrman, has a short-term contract with the district but has been invited to apply for the job.

Fehrman took over for former superintendent David Dude in April 2021 after he left the district following months of investigative stories by Decaturish.com that examined allegations raised by the school district’s former human resources director. The School Board gave Fehrman a one-year contract in May 2021. The school board extended her contract in February for another year.