Type to search

Decatur shredding, styrofoam event to be held on Oct. 22

Decatur

Decatur shredding, styrofoam event to be held on Oct. 22

Zoe Seiler Oct 19, 2022
Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur Public Works Department will host its semi-annual paper shredding and styrofoam event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Items can be dropped off at the public works building at 2635 Talley Street. The community can securely dispose of up to 10 boxes of sensitive household documents, according to an announcement from the city.

All staples and paper clips must be removed from documents to be recycled.

DART Container Corporation will help with the event. Here are the guidelines for bringing styrofoam:

– Make sure foam has the “6” symbol on it

– Rinse and separate food service containers from other foam

– No straws, lids, tape or stickers

– No foam peanuts or insulation material

For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.