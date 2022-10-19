Decatur shredding, styrofoam event to be held on Oct. 22
Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur Public Works Department will host its semi-annual paper shredding and styrofoam event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Items can be dropped off at the public works building at 2635 Talley Street. The community can securely dispose of up to 10 boxes of sensitive household documents, according to an announcement from the city.
All staples and paper clips must be removed from documents to be recycled.
DART Container Corporation will help with the event. Here are the guidelines for bringing styrofoam:
– Make sure foam has the “6” symbol on it
– Rinse and separate food service containers from other foam
– No straws, lids, tape or stickers
– No foam peanuts or insulation material
For more information, click here.
