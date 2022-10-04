Decaturish makes Nov. 8 voters guide free to all readers

Share

Dear readers,

We proudly present to you our voters guide for the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

To view it, visit:

https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/magazine/OCT2022/

To see the PDF version, follow this link:

https://decaturish.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/OCT2022.pdf

All of our elections coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com

We will post the Q&As over the next week ahead of early voting, which begins on Oct. 17.

We sent questionnaires to all candidates in our coverage area. The answers you find herein are the ones provided by the candidates who responded. The answers were not edited by us. We hope this will help you make your decision when you cast your ballot this year.

As with the previous voters guide, we are providing this one to all readers, not just paying subscribers.

We hope you will find this voters guide useful and informative. As always, I am grateful to be your local community news editor and publisher.

Sincerely,

Dan Whisenhunt, editor and publisher

