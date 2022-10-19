DeKalb CEO proposes $1,500 retention bonus for non-sworn frontline employees

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has proposed a one-time $1,500 retention bonus for non-sworn frontline employees.

The bonus will be provided to frontline employees in various departments, including watershed management, library, sanitation, parks, and roads and drainage. All other employees would receive a $1,000 retention bonus, according to a press release.

“DeKalb County’s 6,000 employees have provided high-quality, essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis,” Thurmond said.

He also proposed a second round of DeKalb employee vaccination incentives. Workers who provide documentation that they have received COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, or flu shots will be eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500 per person.

Details about the employee vaccination incentive will be announced Monday, Oct. 24. An employee vaccination incentive earlier this year resulted in about 67% of county employees being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The proposal must be approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

