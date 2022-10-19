DeKalb CEO proposes $1,500 retention bonus for non-sworn frontline employees

DeKalb CEO proposes $1,500 retention bonus for non-sworn frontline employeesDeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond briefs the press at Wesley Chapel Square shopping center in greater Decatur July 25, 2020 to announce DeKalb police, fire and code enforcement personnel would begin distribution of 20,000 masks and “No Mask, No Service” signage to small businesses throughout the county as part of its ongoing “Stop the Spread” campaign. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has proposed a one-time $1,500 retention bonus for non-sworn frontline employees.
The bonus will be provided to frontline employees in various departments, including watershed management, library, sanitation, parks, and roads and drainage. All other employees would receive a $1,000 retention bonus, according to a press release.
“DeKalb County’s 6,000 employees have provided high-quality, essential services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and financial crisis,” Thurmond said.
He also proposed a second round of DeKalb employee vaccination incentives. Workers who provide documentation that they have received COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, or flu shots will be eligible to receive an incentive of up to $500 per person.
Details about the employee vaccination incentive will be announced Monday, Oct. 24. An employee vaccination incentive earlier this year resulted in about 67% of county employees being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The proposal must be approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.
