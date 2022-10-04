DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw allocates $45,000 to DeKalb County Animal Shelter

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated $45,000 of District 4 reserve funds for DeKalb County’s Lifeline Animal Shelter, according to a press release. The funding will be used to pay the adoption fees for all animals currently in the shelter, the press release said.

“Lifesaving is truly a community-wide effort, and we are grateful for the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners’ leadership in encouraging adoptions and making them accessible to everyone,” said Kerry Moyers-Horton, DeKalb County Animal Services shelter director. “We hope this is the beginning of future partnerships so that together, we can help find homes for these deserving animals.”

“A wonderful way to help lock in forever homes for DeKalb’s animals,” said Norman Powell, District 4 Animal Advisory Board appointee. “Thank you, Commissioner Bradshaw, for leading the way!”

Adoption fees at LifeLine cover a complete medical examination, including spay/neuter, vaccination, canine heartworm or feline combo testing, and microchipping for every dog and cat before adoption. This ensures that adopted animals are healthy and do not contribute to the number of unwanted pets in the community.

“I am very supportive of our shelters in their mission to save DeKalb’s homeless animals,” said Commissioner Bradshaw. “As Gandhi said, ‘The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.’ I believe that every pet deserves a loving home, and our LifeLine shelter works tirelessly to keep every pet safe until they find their forever home.”

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter is currently out of housing space and can only accept pets from emergency or critical situations.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here