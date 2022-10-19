DeKalb County Hazard Mitigation Plan update underway

Share

Decatur, GA – The DeKalb Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), in partnership with Tennessee-based BOLDplanning Inc., is updating the county’s multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, a press release said.

To participate in a survey about the plan, click here.

Here’s more from DeKalb County:

Mitigation planning helps local leaders better understand risks from natural hazards and develop long-term strategies to reduce future events’ impact on people, property and the environment. As part of the activity, the county, including all participating jurisdictions, seeks feedback from residents and businesses to incorporate into the plan. Please use this survey to submit plan review comments to the county. All comments, along with additional feedback and input, will be included in the multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan update before submission to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA. Surveys can be submitted online from Oct. 17 to 31. A draft of the plan is available here: DeKalb County Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan. For questions regarding the survey or issues using the survey, please contact [email protected] For more information, contact Yolanda Harkley, DEMA emergency management specialist, at 404-317-9252 or [email protected]

