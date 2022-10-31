DeKalb County School District issues RFQ for legal services

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District is seeking qualified firms to provide the district with legal representation, according to a Request for Qualifications published on Oct. 27.

School Board Chair Vickie Turner said the district has not fired its current legal counsel, and Clem Doyle remains the district’s attorney.

“Mr. Doyle his firm still represents us,” Turner said. “We’re looking to expand the services that legal will provide.”

A Fulton County judge recently ruled against the district in a lawsuit over charter-school funding, but the Turner said noting prompted the RFQ. She described the RFQ as routine.

“All school districts look at their legal every year, I believe,” Turner said. “Nothing precipitated it. It was time to do it. We had not.”

School Board members Marshall Orson and Allyson Gevertz agreed with Turner’s assessment.

“We have not reviewed our legal services in four or five years, so it’s not unusual for us to put out a request and see if we have the right representation,” Orson said. “I think the last time was certainly pre-pandemic, the last time we put out a proposal.”

According to the RFQ, the school district plans to bring on the new legal counsel in the winter of 2023 and the contract will have four one-year extension options.

“The selected law firm will be expected to provide specialized professional legal services to DCSD during the entire year on an as needed basis and to attend Board of Education meetings and other DCSD meetings as needed,” the RFQ says.

To read the RFQ, click here.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.