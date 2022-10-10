DeKalb Elections Board votes 3-2 along party lines to keep contract with Konnech

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Elections Board on Oct. 10 voted 3-2 to keep a contract with a firm whose CEO was recently arrested.

The board voted to modify the contract to ensure poll worker data is kept on county servers.

Republican board members Nancy Jester and Anthony Lewis voted against keeping and amending the contract with Konnech. Democratic board members Dele Lowman Smith and Susan Motter voted to keep and amend the contract and were joined by at-large member Karli Swift.

Jester proposed terminating the contract with Konnech. The board voted 3-2 against it, with the votes mirroring the votes to keep and amend the contract.

Konnech CEO Eugene Yu came under fire last week after his arrest for stealing the personal information of hundreds of poll workers. The company was supposed to store that data in the United States but stored it on servers in China, the Associated Press reported.

DeKalb County Elections Board discussed a contract with Konnech at the August retreat, which was finalized on Sept. 8 to help VRE streamline processes for poll worker management, inventory management and training.

The contract was signed by Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections.

Konnech was contracted to provide a software solution, said Erik Burton, president of Profile Marketing and Public Relations. In the proposal, Konnech offered a menu of options. However, DeKalb VRE only engaged the company for poll worker management, inventory management and training, Burton said.

Smith said that poll worker data maintained by Konnech includes names and addresses, data anyone can easily obtain.

“At this point, the only information the election staff have entered into the system is the name, address and phone numbers of the poll workers,” Smith said. “It’s publicly available information. It’s something that can be easily procured for anyone on this call within minutes.”

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Motter said “allegations are just that” when explaining why she chose to keep the contract with Konnech. She also was concerned about anti-Asian sentiment around the issue, she said. Motter’s mother is from Japan, the AJC reported.

Marci McCarthy, chair of the county GOP, publicly urged the Elections Board to terminate the contract.

“It is our hope that DeKalb County adds its name to Konnech’s former client list, ensures the cyber safety of our poll workers, focuses its efforts on delivering a successful midterm election that everyone can trust,” McCarthy wrote in an email to the Elections Board.

Logan C. Ritchie contributed to this story.