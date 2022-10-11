Type to search

DeKalb Parks, Rec hosting Marvel vs DC 5K, fall festivals

Zoe Seiler Oct 11, 2022
Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is holding its first Marvel versus DC 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Sugar Creek Golf Course, 2706 Bouldercrest Road SE in Atlanta.

Runners of all ages are welcome to wear costumes and can register as a team of 10 for $100, a team of 5 for $40 and $15 for an individual. Ages 10 and under are free and must be accompanied by an adult, according to a press release.

The event will include free refreshments, music and a shirt for each registered participant. Runners may register until Oct. 15.

To access the online registration, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks and click the “Register Online” button on the department’s homepage.

The department will also be holding a series of free fall festivals from Oct. 28-31 at various recreation centers in the county. This year’s festivals will include face painting, hikes, music, games, contests, hayrides, food and more.

The 2022 Fall festivals include:

Friday, Oct. 28

– N.H. Scott and Decatur Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Halloween Carnival, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

– Redan Recreation Center and New Covenant Christian Ministries Fall Festival, 1839 Phillips Road, Lithonia, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Exchange Recreation and Intergenerational Center and the DeKalb County Police Department, Police Athletic League, Plus, 2771 Columbia Drive, 12 – 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

– Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Admission free with individually wrapped bag of candy.

– Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, 6 – 8:00 p.m. Admission free with individually wrapped bag of candy.

– Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

– Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, 6 – 8 p.m.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or [email protected].

