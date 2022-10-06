DeKalb Schools hosting Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Oct. 8

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District will hold a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3-5 p.m. at Sequoyah Middle School, located at 3456 Aztec Road in Doraville.

The celebration will be held in collaboration with the Latin American Association. Originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but postponed due to Hurricane Ian, this cultural celebration invites the community to enjoy food, a variety of entertainment, and activities for the entire family, according to a press release.

National Hispanic Heritage Month started on Sept. 15, the date that marks the anniversary of independence for the Latin American counties of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

“It is enlightening to recognize the histories, cultures, achievements, and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired so many,” the press release states. “Approximately 20% of the nearly 94,000 students in the DeKalb County School District are Hispanic/Latino, representing the second-largest ethnic population in the district.”