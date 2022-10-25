DeKalb Voter Registration, Elections urges voters to review updated absentee voting information

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Voters in DeKalb County who wish to or plan to vote with an absentee ballot are encouraged to review the steps for voting absentee, according to a press release.

Here are five important reminders for absentee voters:

– If you haven’t already, request your ballot now at www.dekalbvotes.com or [email protected]. The deadline to request a ballot is Friday, Oct. 28, but DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) cannot guarantee mail times.

– Once you receive your ballot, read it completely and fill it out thoroughly.

– You must place your completed ballot in the “Official Absentee Envelope” that comes with your blank ballot and complete the oath. Failure to complete the oath will result in your vote not being counted. If this happens, your ballot will need to be cured, and you’ll be contacted by DeKalb VRE. All ballots need to be cured by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

– Return your ballot by mail, any DeKalb County drop box, or hand-deliver to the DeKalb County VRE office located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur. Drop boxes are only open during advance voting hours, and will not be available after Nov. 4. Absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 8, at 7 p.m.

– If you have any questions when filling out your ballot, please call DeKalb County VRE at 404-298-4020.

“Absentee voting is a convenient way to vote, and we are pleased to see that so many people are taking advantage of this easy option to cast their ballot,” said Keisha Smith, executive director of DeKalb VRE. “As a reminder, we encourage people to use drop boxes or hand-deliver to our office as Election Day comes closer.”