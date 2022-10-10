Donatos Pizza opening new locations in Avondale Estates, Toco Hills

Share

Avondale Estates, GA – Donatos is expanding its locations and is planning to open dozens of restaurants in metro Atlanta, including in Avondale Estates and Toco Hills.

The Toco Hills location, at 2880 North Druid Hills, suite 500, opens on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Avondale Estates restaurant will be located 29 North Avondale Plaza and will open in November.

Donatos is a fast casual pizza franchise known for its Edge to Edge toppings. The new restaurants in Avondale and Toco Hills will be owned and operated by franchise partner Oliver Restaurant Group LLC, according to a press release.

“Atlanta is a great place to share our premium pizza made by franchise partners looking for a great investment and aligning with a brand that is focused on strong connections in the local communities it serves,” said Jeff Baldwin, vice president of development and franchising for Donatos. “There is tremendous opportunity for success here as we know that our Edge to Edge® abundantly topped pizzas will be well received by the local residents.”

Donatos currently has over 425 locations across over half of the United States, including over 170 traditional Donatos restaurants, and its products are served in nine sports and entertainment venues and one REEF Kitchen. Additionally, Donatos continues to expand through its strategic partnership with Red Robin adding Donatos pizza to its menu at 249 Red Robin locations.

“Our brand is excited about this opportunity to make an impact in the Atlanta community starting with two locations and then continuing to grow,” said Kevin King, president of Donatos. “We can’t wait to put Our Promise to ‘serve the best pizza and make your day better’ into action.”

For more information about Donatos’ franchise opportunity, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com.