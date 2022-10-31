Early voting for midterm election ends on Nov. 4

DeKalb County, GA — Advanced voting in DeKalb County for the midterm election ends on Friday, Nov. 4. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day is on Nov. 8. Absentee ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Board of Registrars, 4380 Memorial Drive, suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032. They can also be dropped off at the following drop box locations during early voting:

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

– DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300, Decatur, GA 30032

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Individuals voting in person must bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

The following locations will be open until Nov. 4:

– Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA, 30088

– Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Dr. NE, Atlanta GA.

– Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta, GA, 30329

– DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA, 30032

– Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338

– Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA

– Emory University, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA, 30322

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA, 30341

– Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA, 30034

– Stonecrest, former Sam’s Building, 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA

– Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084

– Wade Walker YMCA, 5605 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain, GA

– Wesley Chapel Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Rd, Decatur, GA

The following locations will be open Oct. 29 through Nov. 4:

– Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd, Decatur, GA

– Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Dr., Clarkston, GA

Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3 and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent and commissioner of labor.

Several state legislators representing DeKalb County are also up for election, including House Districts 52 and 80-95. Senate Districts 10, 40-44 and 55 will be on the ballot as well.

Georgia United States House Districts 4 and 5 and one U.S. Senate will be on the ballot.

To see the composite sample ballot, click here.

