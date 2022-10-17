Type to search

Education meeting planned for 4th congressional district

Decaturish.com Oct 17, 2022
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor 

Chamblee, GA — State Board of Education member Lisa Kinnemore is holding a public meeting for residents of the 4th Congressional District on Oct. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Chamblee High School, 3688 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341. 

Every SBOE member is required by law to hold a public hearing in their district once a year. The 4th Congressional District includes Rockdale County and parts of DeKalb and Newton counties. 

Kinnemore invites educators and members of the public to speak about K-12 public education. Those wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival, a press release stated. 

Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation may contact [email protected] no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.

