Freeze warning in effect Thursday morning; county opens warming shelters

DeKalb County, GA — A freeze warning is in effect for much of the north Georgia area, including DeKalb County.

In response, the county has again opened up its warming shelters.

According to Notify ATL, the freeze warning is in effect from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. We can expect sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The temperatures could affect crops and outdoor plumbing. People are encouraged to let their faucets drip slowly.

Here’s the county’s announcement about the warming shelters:

DECATUR, Ga. – DeKalb County will open three warming centers for residents to use overnight. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations tonight, Oct. 19, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

