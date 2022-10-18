Goodwill of North Georgia celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Share

Decatur, GA – Goodwill of North Georgia is celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month and is working to offer equal opportunity access to job training resources.

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is celebrated in October each year to honor the skills and contributions of workers with disabilities. About 20% of the American labor force has a recognized disability and deserves to be recognized for helping keep the nation’s economy strong, according to a press release.

Goodwill of North Georgia supports National Disability Employment Awareness Month and provides access to employment for all North Georgians. Goodwill Career Centers provide equal opportunity access to job training, job postings, technology usage, and a library of resources.

To fulfill its mission to put people to work, Goodwill works to connect people with disabilities to job opportunities. Goodwill’s facilities management business, Goodwill Industries of North Georgia, maintains jobs for over 200 people with severe disabilities.

“We, as employers and corporate leaders, must take on the responsibility of training and working with people with disabilities to create inclusive workplaces. Not only does this get Americans back to work but it also helps narrow disparities in disability employment and spark a new era of the modern American workforce, one that is built for — and understands — the modern American worker,” said Goodwill President and CEO, Keith Parker.

