Hamilton Recreation Center hosting family, youth events on Oct. 14, 21

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County’s Hamilton Recreation center will host a parents night out and skate night on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-11:30 p.m. The recreation center is located at 3263 Chapel Street in Scottdale.

The parents night out event will feature a safe, fun environment for kids to spend an evening while parents enjoy some time to themselves. Children ages five to 13 are welcome to participate, according to a press release.

Registration is $10 per child and will include games, team building activities, sports, arts and crafts, movies, food, skating and more. Guests must bring their own skates, scooters and hoover boards.

The Hamilton Recreation Center will also be hosting a teen scene gamers edition event on Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-11 p.m.

The program is free and geared toward youth ages 13-16. The event will feature food, games, music and more. Pre-registration is limited this year and is on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a press release.

To register for the events, visit the DeKalb Parks and Recreation website and click the “register online” button on the homepage. Attendees can also register in person at the recreation center.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 770-414-2111 or [email protected].

