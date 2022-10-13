Here’s a look at Halloween events happening in DeKalb County, Atlanta

Share

Atlanta, GA — The spookiest, scariest day of the year is creeping around the corner. Here’s a list of events to haunt your calendar.

Trick-or-treating in local cities will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, which typically begins between 5-6 p.m.

Atlanta

The Home Depot Backyard is hosting the fifth annual Fall-O-Ween celebration on Oct. 28-29. The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-10 p.m. and continues on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-6 p.m.

This year’s edition of Fall-O-Ween will be headlined by a movie on the lawn showing of “The Addams Family 2” on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. Additional attractions on Friday throughout The Home Depot Backyard include hayrides, tarot card readers, psychics, and more, according to a press release.

Trunk-or-Treating, presented by Mercedes-Benz and Snickers, will highlight activities on Oct. 29, featuring a fleet of Mercedes-Benz automobiles on hand to assist with the distribution of various sweet treats courtesy of Snickers parent company, Mars, Incorporated. Saturday will also feature music provided by DJ Michael Blair, appearances by Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders, and train rides for children.

Slides, inflatables, lawn games, football combine, and obstacle course will also be present over the two-day celebration as well as photo ops for attendees with the 360-camera booth and a Halloween-themed green screen. Additionally, there will be prizes for the best costume and other giveaways throughout the event.

Food trucks will be on site during the event, and they include Sistahritas, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, and Parlay Savory Saloon. Fall-O-Ween is a free event and open to the public, but registration is required for all attendees. To register, click here.

Atlanta Watershed Management is hosting a trick or treatment and fall festival on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-9 p.m. at Hemphill Water Treatment Plant, 650 17th Street in Atlanta. Join the department for a night of fun, games, a movie and treats. Costumes are encouraged and tours of the facility will be available. To register for the event, click here.

Avondale Estates

The Avondale Estates Halloween Spirit Awards are back. Dust off the Halloween lights and skeletons and enter your home or business in the annual Halloween Spirit Awards. Take a photo of the decorated home or business and submit an entry by midnight on Oct. 23, according to a press release.

Enter to compete in the following categories: Business Award, Children’s Appeal, Most Creative, and Spookiest.

Online voting will run from Monday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 27. The voting ballot will be posted on the City’s website, on the City’s social media channels, and in the weekly E-News.

Decatur

The DeKalb County Public Library is hosting a screening of “Hocus Pocus” on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street. Come in costume to receive a Halloween treat. All ages are welcome. Registration is required to attend. To register for the event, click here.

The city of Decatur is hosting its annual Halloween Decorating Contest. Winners will have their decorations spotlighted on the Decorate Decatur Facebook page, and special yard signs will be placed in their yards. The Commissioners Cauldron winners will be announced at the Nov. 7 Decatur City Commission meeting, said Renae Jackson, communications manager for the city of Decatur.

Community member may submit a photo of their decorations or nominate their neighbor by sending an email to Jackie Moore at [email protected] that includes a name and mailing address by Friday, Oct. 21.

Throughout the week of Oct. 24-31, kids and teens can dress up in costume and visit the trick or treat stops throughout downtown Decatur. They’ll receive candy and/or prizes after saying the secret code word, “Trick or Treat.” The year, there are over 20 spooky stops. Look for a “Trick or Treat Stop” pumpkin in the window of local businesses. To see a list of participating businesses, click here.

The DeKalb History Center is hosting a “Spooky Soiree, circa 1922” on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E Court Square in Decatur. Join the DeKalb History Center for an evening of ghostly storytelling, lively amusements, a dive into the history of early 20th century spiritualism, and plenty of tricks and treats. Costumes are encouraged. Light snacks and desserts will be served, as well as an assortment of libations.

Tickets for members are $20 and are $27.50 for non-members. One drink tickets is included for beer, wine and mocktails. To purchase a ticket, click here.

The Placita Latina Festival will conclude with the “Haints and Saints / Day of the Dead Parade” on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at the Decatur Cemetery and end at the Decatur Square.

Join Placita Latina for a evening celebrating the community and Latinx culture. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best, weirdest, cutest or most beautiful costumes. Cultural appreciation and costumes encouraged. Pull friends, families or co-workers together for a marching group, create a float, or join that parade in classic cars. To sign up to march, or register a float or car, click here.