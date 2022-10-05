Kirkwood and East Lake’s city council district will change due to redistricting process

Share

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood and East Lake’s city council district will change due to redistricting, Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said.

“On September 6th, we introduced the paper outlining the redistricting of our twelve City Council districts,” Bakhtiari said in an email to constituents. “In the proposed maps, District 5 will lose a portion of Downtown and will gain the Candler Park Neighborhood and Druid Hills Neighborhood. The Planning Department pulled together a fantastic redistricting dashboard that allows you to zoom in and check out the new district boundaries a little more closely.

“We had the first two public hearings for the proposed maps this past Thursday. There will be an additional public hearing forthcoming.”

She said the amendment will require two rounds of public comment in the committee on council and full city council.

“Committee on Council meets at 11am on the same day as Full Council meetings (the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month),” Bakhtiari wrote. “Feel free to join us to share your feedback on the proposed maps.”

To see the Atlanta City Council’s public meetings calendar, click here.

To see the redistricting dashboard, click here.

