Kirkwood Neighbors Organization discusses key dates for upcoming elections

Atlanta, GA — The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization met via Zoom on Monday, Oct.10 for their monthly meeting to discuss the upcoming elections, Lifeline Animal Project and a free health screening.

State Sen. Elena Parent’s chief of staff, Bethann Frillman joined the meeting to discuss voter information for the upcoming midterm elections.

Here are some key dates:

– Tuesday, October 11 is the deadline for voter registration for the midterm and runoff elections.

– Absentee ballots were sent out on Monday, Oct. 10. Those who are voting by absentee ballot should receive those in the mail within the next week or so.

Voters can check their voter registration status as well as track their absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website here: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.

Additionally, Bessie Branham will be open for early voting, and there are 16 sites across the county. Most of them will be open for the full three weeks, however, some will only be open for a week, says Frillman. Early voting begins on Oct. 17.

“There are six locations where you can put your absentee ballot in a dropbox, but they’re only available during early vote hours, inside of early vote locations,” Frillman added. “It is really important for everyone, even if you think you’re registered and everything’s fine – everyone should double check.”

To find the early voting locations or absentee ballot dropbox locations, click here.

If anyone has any questions or concerns, they can reach out to Senator Elena Parent’s office directly at [email protected] or 404-656-5109.

The KNO also discussed that LifeLine Animal Shelter remains beyond capacity and is in need of fostering.

KNO member Susanne Blam expressed concerns about LifeLine Animal Project being beyond capacity, a pervasive issue that has affected local animal shelters for weeks now.

“DeKalb County has over 500 animals in their care. They are in shoreline crates, piled on top and next to each other. Animals are deteriorating,” Blam said. “If you cannot adopt, any type of fostering – short-term, dog for a day, weekends – anything to get these guys out of there and give them a break so they don’t deteriorate to the point where they have to be euthanized.

Anyone interested in helping can reach out to Blam at [email protected].

In other business, DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson is partnering with The Stewart Foundation to bring the Annual Bobbie-Jean Smith Health and Wellness Fair to the Michelle Obama Trail this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the event, attendees can consult with medical professionals for any the following:

– Adult and children’s health screening

– Blood pressure check

– Monkey Pox and flu vaccine information

– Mental health assessment

– COVID-19 testing

– COVID-19 information

– Blood sugar check

– Nutrition assessment

– Financial Wellness

The Michelle Obama Trail is on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College – Decatur Campus, located at 2946 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034.

Have any questions about the event? Contact Commissioner Johnson’s office at [email protected].

