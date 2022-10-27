MARTA names Collie Greenwood as new CEO

Share

Atlanta, GA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Board of Directors voted on Oct. 27 to confirm Collie Greenwood as the authority’s new general manager and chief executive officer.

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity,” said Greenwood. “I love transit and have known since my days of driving a bus how vital it is to people and their communities. I am eager to get to work enhancing and expanding service in the metro Atlanta region.”

MARTA has settled on Greenwood as the replacement for former CEO Jeffrey Parker earlier this month. Greenwood took over as interim CEO after Parker died in January.

There’s a 14-day waiting period under state law before the MARTA board can officially hire him as the permanent CEO.

“A nationwide search, conducted by Krauthamer & Associates, identified 11 candidates with varying backgrounds in transportation and other business sectors,” a press release from MARTA states. “The GM/CEO Search Committee interviewed five candidates and concluded that Greenwood was the best fit for MARTA, bringing his nomination to the full board at a special called meeting on Oct. 27. “

Greenwood has worked in the transit industry for over 30 years. He rose through the ranks throughout his career to serve as chief service officer with the Toronto Transit Commission, and he once was a bus driver.

Greenwood joined MARTA in July 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning. In January 2021, Greenwood was named deputy general manager of operations, where he oversaw all bus and rail operations and helped develop and deliver major capital projects.

“Since arriving at MARTA, Collie has shown a tremendous knowledge of transit and capacity for leadership and innovation, while always keeping the customer front and center,” MARTA Board Chair Scott previously said. “His rapid promotion to second-in-command demonstrated his ability to do the job well, and his steady, skilled leadership this year has further demonstrated that he is the best person to lead us as we navigate a post-pandemic world and embark on an historic enhancement and expansion program.”

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.

